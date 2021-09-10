It got interesting late, but for the most part, it was same song, different verse Thursday when Eisenhower hosted MacArthur in a crosstown volleyball rematch.
After getting dominated in a three-set sweep the first time they played the No. 1 team in Class 5A, the Eagles didn’t fare much better the second time around. But after two one-sided sets, Ike fought tooth and nail with Mac for most of the third set before an 8-0 run helped the Highlanders distance themselves in a 25-7, 25-13, 25-17 victory.
MacArthur swept the season series with Eisenhower, and a win over Lawton High on Sept. 23 would secure a clean sweep of city teams.
Miscommunication and mistakes plagued both teams early as balls fell between teammates and in front of players. MacArthur eventually regained enough composure to build an 8-1 lead. Mac continued to play well throughout the first set, keeping the Eagles on their heels. It culminated with Angel De Luna serving up three aces to help the top-ranked Highlanders put away the first set.
The second set didn’t offer much more resistance as the Mac machine continued to mostly roll. But the third set was one of the toughest MacArthur had faced in several games. Eisenhower finally got kill attempts to hit open spaces, while MacArthur committed errors like crossing center court and hitting out of bounds. The score stayed close between the two for more than half the set, with Ike holding a lead as late as 15-14.
But MacArthur earned the No. 1 ranking this season by being resilient and relentless. And the Highlanders went on an 8-0 run with sophomore standout Bailey Lowder serving. The Highlanders finished off a 25-17 set.
MacArthur (20-3) heads to the Noble Tournament this Saturday. Eisenhower heads to the Chickasha Tournament, where the Eagles will open with Tecumseh.