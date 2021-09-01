Tuesday night marked a reckoning of sorts in Comanche County volleyball. MacArthur was ranked as the top volleyball team in Class 5A. But when facing their rival from the west side of town, the Highlanders were only concerned about being the top volleyball team in Lawton.
The Highlanders looked every bit of both on Tuesday, sweeping aside the visitors from Eisenhower in straight sets, 25-3, 25-8, 25-8.
After it earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the OSSAA coaches’ poll, MacArthur carried a bullseye on its back. And the Highlanders have worn the bullseye so well, they’ve practically made it part of their uniform, not losing a match since earning that vaunted rating. Dating back to its win at the Coweta Tournament, Mac entered Tuesday’s match on a 10-game win streak.
But Tuesday was a different form of dominance entirely. Behind the serve of Mariah Gaede, the Highlanders won the first 10 points of the first set. Even after Ike was able to break serve, they couldn’t do anything on their own service, giving possession back to Mac. MacArthur’s Bailey Lowder then proceeded to serve up the next 11 points, pushing the lead to an astonishing mark of 21-1 before Eisenhower eventually broke serve. But one more point is all the Eagles would get, as the first set ended 25-3.
The second set wasn’t much prettier, as Mac rattled off 12 consecutive points this time to build a 14-2 lead. Behind the play of Lowder, Gaede Alayna Vines, Carmen Villarreal and Kendall Leney, the Highlanders took the second set in similarly convincing fashion, 25-8, despite a minor burst by Ike in the final stages of the set.
In the third set, it was a former Eisenhower Eagle who played one of the more pivotal roles for Mac, as Ike transfer Kelvianna Sanders was constantly at the net against her former teammates in another 25-8 decision.
MacArthur hosts Lawton High on Thursday.