Newly minted as the top-ranked volleyball team in Class 5A, MacArthur proved to be worthy by not losing a set in two wins at Thursday’s tri-match, a three-team, round-robin trio of matches hosted at Mac Gym.
The Highlanders began by surviving some rocky sets against No. 9 Piedmont before winning in three sets, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-11.
MacArthur then turned its attention to a more localized opponent, the Cache Bulldogs. The Highlanders were in control early, on the brink of blowing the Bulldogs out in the first set. But a few unforced errors kept Cache alive before the hosts finally finished the set, 25-14.
The next two sets were relatively closer, but Mac still came out victorious, 25-17, 25-21.
On being named the top-ranked team in the first rankings of the season, head coach Cat Shelton said it’s certainly an accomplishment worth celebrating.
“We are definitely excited and want to keep working to stay on top,” Shelton said.
MacArthur (15-2) next plays Eisenhower on Tuesday at home.