CACHE — It didn’t take long for Cache to find a surprise on the defensive side of the ball against El Reno last week.
That No. 44 flying around and making big hit after big hit was none other than Jaylen Niedo, who has been around the program as long as anyone and who is eager to get in the middle of the action on both sides of the ball.
“Jaylen is playing on both sides of the ball for us and his role on defense is a little different this year,” head coach Faron Griffin said. “He’s playing defensive end at times but when we go to a 3-man front he’s out there at linebacker. The other night against El Reno he did a great job when we used either scheme. And on offense he’s playing tight end and he’s one of those playmakers we need to get the ball to when we need a big play. He’s going to be an important player on both sides of the ball.”
And that is just fine with the senior.
“I felt like our defense really played well against El Reno,” Niedo said. “We are having to get some younger guys a good deal of experience early in the season and the thing we are all stressing is to swarm to the football. I thought we tackled pretty well against El Reno and the new guys were able to make some plays for us. Everyone is working hard because we lost our big scrimmage because of bad weather, so we really need to get everyone in these games and get them some experience.”
For Niedo it’s not all about making plays, he also has to make sure the players on the field know the defensive set on each play.
“My job is to get the call from Coach (Tanner) Thompson and then make sure everyone knows their role,” Niedo said. “I have to make the defensive call and then read the quarterback. The quarterback or the guards are going to lead you to the football and that’s why it’s so important to know what the set we are in and then adjust if needed.”
While he’s pretty much a hybrid linebacker with the strength and size to play defensive end, Niedo says his quickness is another tool that he is going to have to just this season.
“I ran track and that has really helped me improve my speed,” he said. “I’m learning how to make those adjustments on the snap of the ball and Coach Thompson has really helped me get better in those areas. I am learning my roles and it’s excited but II still love to touch the football.”
And that’s why Griffin lists him as one of the “playmakers” who makes the Cache offense more explosive.
“I love to block because I know that is where I have to help the offense on every snap,” Niedo said. “But I love to catch the football and I think that we’re going to be able to throw the football with more consistency this year and that will make us a better overall football team. I just enjoy being out there on the field.”
Niedo, who plays basketball, football and track, knows that with his last name comes some pressure.
“There have been some pretty good athletes with the Niedo name and I know that people expect me to be out there and make plays,” he said. “It doesn’t really add any pressure but it’s about pride and doing my best.”
Niedo doesn’t have any real hobbies but he enjoys fishing and just hanging out with friends.
When it comes to his favorite food, give him a good plate of Mexican delights and the more spice the better.
As far as in the classroom, English is one of his favorite classes but within limits.
“I enjoy English and reading but I’m not really interested in writing,” he said. “I think I could be a pretty good writer but It’s just not something I’ve done all that much.”
Like most athletes, Niedo would love to attend college and play football but he expects that may not be in his future plans and if that is the case, he’s hoping to get a chance to become a dentist.
“I just think that helping people with their dental problems would be a great way of helping others,” he said. “It’s something that if you are going to accomplish you have to be motivated, driven to succeed and that takes a great deal oof work to accomplish.”
Another thing that takes a great deal of work is winning a state title and for the Bulldogs that dream came crashing down last year when they won their first-round game but then had to bow out due to COVID that hit the team.
“Everyone wants to come out and shock the town and make it into the playoffs,” he said. “We have to have everyone do their part. Our special teams have been really good in the past few years and now we’re going to need another kicker to come in there and make his mark on this program. It takes all the pieces to win playoff games and I think we have that type of potential if everyone keeps working hard every day.”