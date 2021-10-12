ELGIN — Growing up with an older brother, Brandon Niedert said he got used to competition, a familiar theme for those with siblings.
So when it comes to a new challenge, the Elgin senior’s competitive spirit often takes over. Even if that challenge means taking on some of the biggest, nastiest guys on the football field.
“My brother and I were just always competing, I just really like competing and I love sports,” Niedert said.
That love of competition also led Niedert to a unique challenge this past summer. As a junior, Niedert played cornerback, weighing about 170 pounds. Over the summer, he had worked out enough (and eaten enough) that his weight gain was noticeable.
“It was about a 40-pound gain,” Niedert said. “I went from tall and skinny to more filled-out.”
That’s when one of the assistants advised Brandon that he might be up for a position change. First, he was assigned to outside linebacker, then to H-back. But as he continued to bulk up, and due to injuries on the line, Niedert now lines up at defensive end. It’s been an adjustment, for sure.
“I went from covering routes to getting matched up against big O-line guys,” Niedert said. “It’s a pretty big difference. I learned all the gaps and techniques and stuff.”
But always the competitor, Niedert hasn’t shied away. And always the team-first player, he wanted to do what was best for Elgin’s football team.
“Brandon will do anything we ask of him,” head coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “He’s a kid that if you told him, ‘Hey, I need you to play without a helmet this week to help us win’, he’d probably do it.”
That love for sports and competition has manifested itself in Niedert trying a number of sports at Elgin, from picking baseball back up after several years away from the game to joining the football team as a junior and even joining the bowling club.
“I’ve gotten pretty good at bowling,” he said. “I think the best I bowled was a 290. Made 11 strikes in a row, and on the 12th, I made a spare.”
While bowling has become one of his top sports, Brandon also excels on the diamond, much like his older brother, T.J., who was on the 2018 Elgin baseball team that won the state championship. While Brandon thinks his future is probably in the business world, he wouldn’t mind pursuing sports.
“I think I could play baseball if I started going to those camps and seeking out colleges and stuff,” he said. “I’ve got a pretty good arm.”
After all, a competitor rarely turns down competition.