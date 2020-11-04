Along with punters, long-snappers and holders, offensive guards are often among the most anonymous players on a high school football roster.
And Radson Ngirasob doesn’t mind one bit.
The senior guard for Lawton High isn’t a big talker, often having to speak up just so his words can be heard. And while may not start every game and may not get a ton of attention, those things don’t matter much to him.
“I know what I’m doing and I know what I’m doing is good. I don’t need a lot of people to know,” Ngirasob said. “ At the end of the day, if we win, that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter who gets recognition.”
He might not get recognition from fans, but the LHS coaching staff certainly knows all about the kind of player and person Ngirasob is.
“Top of the line kid, doesn’t talk a whole lot but highly intelligent kid, product of the program who does a real good job for us,” Lawton High head coach Ryan Breeze said.
Ngirasob is now a 6’0, 275-pound senior, but just three years ago, he weighed nearly 100 pounds lighter. Thanks to the strength and conditioning program at Lawton High, he’s gotten stronger, faster and in much better shape.
“I was much smaller, but I’ve just focused these past few years, try to turn into a good football player,” he said.
At six feet, he might not be the tallest guard, but neither is one of his o-line idols, Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts. While the All-Pro guard might be more outspoken, he still has traits that Ngirasob commends.
“He’s shorter than everybody else but he has a great work ethic and I admire that,” Ngirasob said.
Away from the field, Radson enjoys hanging out with friends, but said his main relaxation activity is painting, something he’s been doing since 7th grade.
“It soothes me, I like to listen to music while I do that,” Ngirasob said.
Born in the state of Washington before moving to Lawton-Fort Sill due to family military commitments, Ngirasob lives with his parents and sibling, but says most of his family is back in Micronesia, the group of islands in the Pacific Ocean where his family is based out of. And his mom still provides some island flavor from time to time.
“She cooks really good fish, like Rainbow Trout, I like how she grills it,” he said.
Post-graduation, Radson said he wants to go to college and study medicine in hopes of becoming a physical therapist. Until then, he wants to be remembered as a player who set an example with his deeds, not words.
“To be a leader, I just try to lead by example,” he said. “If (younger players) mess up, I try to work with them one-on-one, and tell them they’ve got the next one.”