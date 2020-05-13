SEATTLE — With all due respect to punters, kickers and holders, the long snapper is likely the most overlooked and under-appreciated position on a football team. They are rarely drafted, hardly ever celebrated and typically anonymous until they make a mistake.
Like most long snappers, Tyler Ott is a player whose name is probably unknown to most football fans, at least those outside of Seattle. But while the Seahawks long snapper might not always get recognized for his play on the field, he continues to use his platform for good off of it.
Tyler was born a month premature and had to spend 10 days in the NICU. He eventually put on enough weight and was healthy enough to go to their Tulsa home soon after.
In 2004, his mother Laurie began working for the Oklahoma division of March of Dimes, a national nonprofit that works toward improving the health of new mothers and their babies. Tyler didn’t necessarily know many details about what his mom did for work, but knew it brought herself joy, in addition to the people she was able to help.
“I didn’t know too much, maybe saw some brochures growing up,” Ott said. “It’s a passion of hers, it’s really easy for her to go into work knowing she gets to help people who are in situations like she was.”
Ott might not be a household name to many Lawtonians, but the same cannot be said about his grandfather. Laurie’s father, the late Ronnie Hartline, was a high school All-American running back at Lawton High, played fullback for Bud Wilkinson at Oklahoma and later became the first head football coach at MacArthur High School in 1969. Two years later, he was named the state high school Coach of the Year. He remained the coach at Mac until he retired in 1992.
Tyler eventually grew tall and strong, and became an All-State tight end at Jenks High School. He wound up playing tight end and long snapper at Harvard, earning an economics degree. He signed a practice-squad deal with New England in 2014, and bounced around a few different practice squad rosters over the next couple of years. In 2017, he officially became the starting long snapper for the Seattle Seahawks and signed a four-year extension last summer.
But as he puts it, long snappers are “low men on the totem pole”, so the money is nice, but not comparable to many of the other players on the team. And that’s fine with him. Truly, what the extension means to Ott — other than current job security — is it gives him a platform to help raise awareness about March of Dimes and similar causes. In the past two seasons, Tyler and the Seahawks have teamed up for “Points for Preemies”, donating money toward mothers of premature children for every field goal and extra point scored. In the two seasons, they have raised just over $30,000 for March of Dimes and Tyler says he plans on working with them again this season, whenever it starts.
Ott hasn’t forgotten his Oklahoma roots, with half of the money raised through Points for Preemies going to the Oklahoma branch of March of Dimes. With plenty of help and support from teammate and fellow Tulsa native Tyler Lockett, Ott said he’s been able to give back to the state that made him.
“I’m an Oklahoma kid, and it’s just nice to give back and remember where you came from,” he said.
Ott and March of Dimes are continuing to work with mothers, infants and health care workers, but are shifting their focus toward mothers getting ready to give birth during the COVID-19 pandemic with their March for Babies Step Up! campaign. Participants will use an app to get donations per step or mile. To start a March for Babies team or join Tyler’s Team, NICU2NFL, visit marchforbabies.org. Interested participants can sign up online through May 15th.
“It’s staying within the March of Dimes mission but really honing in on those directly affected by what’s going on right now,” Ott said. “I know it’s difficult with the economy to have spare money to donate. But part of it is just trying to get more people aware and involved.
Improving the lives of mothers and their children has been a cause that’s been part of Tyler’s life for years. This summer, it comes full circle. Tyler and his wife Ashley are expecting their first child, a baby boy, at the end of the July. It’s only made his passion for the cause even stronger.
“It’s very real, being pregnant right now and working with the March for Babies,” he said. “Luckily, he appears to be healthy. Luckily, after I was born, I was able to get up to six pounds and was healthy. Not everyone is lucky. But I guess I hope that I can serve as a success story for people, show that even if your child is born premature and you’re dealing with that, things can turn out OK.”