As you may have heard, there’s a little football game today.
And yet, even as the National Football League prepares for its marquee event, a large chunk of the talk surrounding pro football the past two weeks has centered on things not related to X’s and O’s.
Instead, it’s focused on a topic so poignant and so potentially consequential that it somehow became the lead sports story on the same day that the greatest quarterback of all time officially left the game.
I’m of course talking about the landmark lawsuit by Brian Flores against numerous NFL teams and the NFL itself regarding hiring practices, especially pertaining to the employment of people of color. Flores led the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons, including a 2021 campaign in which the Fins won 8 of their last 9 games and nearly made the playoffs. Flores was then fired immediately after the season. A couple of weeks later, he sued the league and three teams whom he accused of everything from sham job interviews to team brass (including John Elway) showing up an hour late and hungover to an interview.
While the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate when it comes to head coaching vacancies, was instituted in good faith, it does carry the capacity to make people like Flores feel more like a token or obligatory interviewee rather than a valid candidate. But I don’t know if getting rid of the Rooney Rule is the solution. I think the solution has more to do with more minority representation in role of general manager and more open-mindedness by team owners.
Now, I’m fully aware that as a white male who has only been on this planet for three-plus decades, my cries for better treatment of minorities could come off as hollow or disingenuous. But just because I’m not “directly oppressed”, that means I can’t want for other people to not be oppressed and for those doing the oppressing to be held responsible? If we are truly going to call ourselves the “greatest country in the world”, shouldn’t that mean we’re “the greatest” for all people?
More to the point, if we’re going to crown the Kansas City Chiefs as the dominant offense of our time, why hasn’t offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gotten a head coaching job yet? Even if you want to argue that most of the success of the Chiefs’ offense has been a result of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill all being the best (arguably) at their respective positions, consider the fact that three years ago, Sean McVay was considered an offensive genius after just two years with the Rams, so much so that any and every person who ever had shaken hands with him got a head coaching interview or job (yes, even Kliff flippin’ Kingsbury).
Speaking of Mahomes (and this weekend’s big game), he’s one of just seven Black quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl. To be fair, four of them played in the Super Bowl in the past decade. But when it comes to winning a Super Bowl, he’s one of just three to accomplish that. And if it wasn’t for a couple of plays here or there, who knows if we would be saying that.
Everyone remembers Doug Williams as the first Black quarterback to start in and win a Super Bowl. But how many people remember that if the Minnesota Vikings don’t get two defensive touchdowns, five field goals or a 227-yard receiving day from Anthony Carter (honestly, just one of the three), it’s the 49ers, in the middle of a dynastic run, who face Washington in the NFC title game? Is Williams still able to make it to Super Bowl XXII?
What if the Music City Miracle is ruled to be a forward pass? Steve McNair never makes it to a Super Bowl. You’re then looking at Super Bowl XXXIX (that’s 39) and the 2004 season as the first time a quarterback of color plays in a Super Bowl (Donovan McNabb).
In that timeline, do GMs start shunning Black quarterbacks more regularly in the draft? Quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton have already been accused of being “not true quarterbacks” because of their style of play, but if it hadn’t been proven to work, would enough GMs buy in? You’re looking at the 2013 season as the first time a quarterback of color wins a Super Bowl, with the Seahawks being led by Russell Wilson, who had his own doubters heading into the NFL Draft.
Neither of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft are minorities, but with college stars like Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud on the horizon (and yes, OU fans, even Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams will be on that list at some point), the position seems to be more diverse than ever. As for coaches and team executives, there is still more bias than we realize.
The same goes for our everyday world.
This past week, I received a phone call at the office from a customer who didn’t receive his paper. I tried helping him, but he became increasingly upset and eventually, to my shock, made an antisemitic remark that angered me so much I hung up the phone. Growing up in the South, I had heard enough examples to let me know that plenty of racial predjudice still lived in our world, but had experienced less of this type of narrow-mindedness. And let me be clear that I don’t believe this man to be an accurate representation of the people of Lawton or Southwest Oklahoma, a place that is filled with people from so many different racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds.
The key is not accepting mere progress as “victory”, but rather normality as victory. We should be at a point where simply hiring a Black coach shouldn’t be considered standing ovation-worthy, where a coaching candidate’s merits are the biggest talking point, not his (or her) race. Because quite frankly, we haven’t made nearly as much success as we think we have.