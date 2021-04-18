Even as I’m in my fifth spring as a journalist (and sports fan) in Lawton, it admittedly is still hard for me to wrap my head around the double-elimination, “everyone makes the playoffs” concept of high school basketball, baseball and other sports in this state.
I’m not saying it’s wrong or right, I’m just saying it shifts the way I view the season sometimes.
For example, as I started to look at the baseball district standings and upcoming schedule, I realized that there were plenty of big district match-ups coming up in the final two weeks of season. But when I was reminded that all teams make the playoffs, my initial reaction was, “Then do these district games even matter?”.
The easy answer is yes, of course they do. Much like in the basketball season, you want to have as good a record as possible to get a high seed and/or a favorable draw when regionals roll around. And while some districts have pretty clear lines of demarcation in separating the “contenders” from the “pretenders”, other districts are a little more muddled, with not much space between the 6 seed and 3 seed.
So while Class A and Class B begin district tournament play this week, let’s take a look at some of the juiciest storylines over the next two weeks that could change the postseason outlook of some local baseball teams.
There wasn’t just a ton of baseball played this past week, but there was at least one game (and semi-series) of note that caught my eye. Although Duncan might be three years removed from their last state tournament berth, they still have some quality players and are still considered one of the stronger teams in District 5A-1. When Eisenhower knocked off the Demons (in Duncan, no less), it was a surprise, but not a shock. The Eagles have been playing great ball recently. When they’re hitting the ball (which they have guys up and down the line up who can do just that), they’re tough to contain. And when Marshon Williams is on his game (as he was on Monday), he’s one of the most valuable players in all of Southwest Oklahoma.
What made it even more notable was the fact Ike took a 3-2 lead over Duncan on Tuesday before the rain came in. The game, so I was told, will be attempted to be continued at a later date.
While the rain dampened Ike’s fun, it probably didn’t hurt MacArthur’s feelings too much. After being victims of a no-hitter against district-leading Noble on Monday, the Highlanders trailed the Bears 2-0 on Tuesday when storm interrupted things.
Duncan’s loss to Eisenhower was the Demons’ first district loss. Now, that doesn’t do a ton in terms of helping Ike catch Duncan in the standings — Duncan is 4-1 in district play, Ike at 3-3 — but what it does is build some momentum for Ike. It also means this week’s Duncan-MacArthur series is between two teams with one district loss apiece. The following week, Mac and Ike play twice, where the Eagles will not have forgotten their 16-6 loss in the Bo Bowman championship game.
It appears everyone is chasing Noble in that district. But the race for 2nd could be an interesting one.
In Class 4A, Cache has a chance not only to climb the District 2 standings, but stick it to rival Elgin. The two begin a two-game set Monday at Cache, flipping to Elgin on Tuesday. Elgin currently sits 4th in the standings at 6-5, while Cache is 5-5.