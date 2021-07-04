“Two Fingers is Enough” — a sign of changing times in the bowling industry as a team by this name took first place in the TNT bowling league.
The TNT league was the last to end the fall/winter 2020-2021 season due to holidays, COVID, bad weather and a number of other things that kept throwing them back another week until here we are, the first of July, reporting their season ending highlights.
Two-handed without a thumb hole as well as one handed without a thumb hole styles of bowling have been around for the better part of a decade now and more and more of the next generation of bowlers are bowling this way.
Thus, with the popularity of the style, it didn’t take long before they starting to make a name for them-selves, winning tournaments and taking league championships.
In the case of the TNT league, team “Two Fingers Is Enough” dominated with 114 points won and only 30 points lost.
I have to give it to this team as they were frequently seen practicing to get better throughout the year and apparently it paid off for them.
Bowling on the team were Albert Arredondo (179), Braydon Miller (168), Graydon Carroll (163) and Ad-am Arredondo (190).
Mark Hill landed the high average award for the men with 228.29 and Sandra Olson took the honor for the ladies with 146.62.
Kaleb Phillips won men’s most improved with plus 22.58 and Shannon Baez won the women’s most improved award with plus 7.94.
The majority of the honor roll came from the final week of this league where Mark Hill rolled 255, 248 and 237 for a 740, followed by Kellan Hill who shot 716 on games of 268, 224 and 224.
Andrea Halstead’s high scores also came from this league where she shot 226, 209 and 214 for a 649.
In other league news…
Other scoring on the league front did not leave much to write home about but the no-tap leagues came in strong.
Bowling in the Socialites No Tap last Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes, Sam Bowman, Darrel Con-rad and Ernie McAllister all had no-tap 300 games.
High series honors however went to league secretary Shirley Hanley for a 789 thanks to a 290 on her middle game.
Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama Results
Defending his title from the previous week, Jerry Hill came out ahead of the rest, posting a 921 in the Senior No-Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday.
Mr. Hill had no-tap games of 278, 279 and 232 for 789 scratch/921 with handicap.
Second place went to James Williams for an 884, and Cleo Travis took third with 818, scoring the only no-tap 300 game of the day.
Barbara Ellis pulled out a 257 closer to clinch the women’s title with a 759, followed by Charline Paslay’s 752.
Scratch Singles winners were Bob Carter with 711 and Sam Bowman with 692.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Charles Norman/James Williams, 609
(Gm 1, 2nd) Michael Sneed/Damon Foster, 595
(Gm 2, 1st) Bob Hartley/Robert Lansberry, 594
(Gm 2, 2nd) Margit Augustine/Jerry Hill, 580
(Gm 3, 1st) Diane Frame/Marshall Miller, 512
(Gm 3, 2nd) Bob Carter/Cleo Travis, 504
Strike pot winners:
Carl Christman, Diane Frame, Michael Sneed
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Bob Carter (5+X+6=21): WINNER
Match Play: Robert Lansberry (8-8-9): No winner
Pill Draw: Damon Foster (Needed 6, Got 6): WINNER
Waldo: Lucy Alvarez (with head pin – Got 0): No winner
Waldo: Lucy Alvarez (without head pin – left 3-8-10): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Lansberry Wins Summer Po-Boy #2, Sets Event Record
I wish that I had a nickel for every time someone said that they weren’t good enough to bowl in a league or not good enough to bowl in a tournament. I would be a rich person and you would be reading someone else’s bowling news but it is true and this week’s Po-Boy results are proof.
The event fielded 20 bowlers for the second Summer Po-Boy, all looking for enough pins to make the top eight and advance to the single elimination bracket.
Leading with games of 247 and 258 was Steve Mans, scoring 533 with handicap.
Troy Hardin was next best, posting 257-247 for a 504 total and Marshall Miller rolled 195 and 248 to make the top three with 489.
Mitch Hill came in at number four with 476 followed by Tony Faustner with 465, Phil Kilmartin with 464, Sam Bowman with 450 and Robert Lansberry put together a 439 for the eighth and final spot.
Lansberry is a regular to Po-Boy action as well as league and senior no-tap bowling.
In the last year, Lansberry has had a little more time on the lanes and has raised his average nine pins over last season, currently sporting a 150.
That 150 average allowed for 63 pins of handicap per game, making beating him a difficult task especially once he found his line.
Steve Mans found that out after the first round of match play, losing to Lansberry 211-209.
Hill shot 245 to advanced over Faustner, Miller beat Kilmartin 240-236 and Bowman got the win over Hardin, 249-226.
Lansberry’s confidence got a big boost in the semi final match where he threw a 203 scratch game to beat Mitch Hill 266-185 handicap.
On the other side, Miller also found the zone and beat Bowman 271-208 to set up for the final round.
Neither Robert Lansberry nor Marshall Miller had won a Po-Boy title before this evening and they both put up a good fight but in the end, Lansberry got the win with a 231 over Miller’s 225.
Lansberry set a record as being the lowest average player to ever win a Po-Boy title, proving that it doesn’t matter what your average might be in a handicap event everyone is equal and persistence pays off.
Remember the Po-Boy events are now being held on Monday nights at Thunderbird Lanes. Entry fee will remain at just $25 per person.
The event will start at 7:00 p.m. Please sign up early to avoid any delays.
PBA Fort Sill Southwest Open
The PBA Southwest Regional tournament is just around the corner, slated for July 16-18. Details were not available at press time but contacting Twin Oaks Bowling Center should get you all the information that you need.
Expect a sweeper (win a spot in the regional) on Friday, July 16th, and the Pro-Am on the night of the 17th where you bowl on the same lanes as some national and regional touring pros.
Sunday, July 18th, will be match play finals if you want to go out and show your support for your favorite, spectators are welcome.
Remember that DOD identification is required to get on Fort Sill.