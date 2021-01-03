I don’t know about you, but I’m glad to see 2020 come to an end!
It seems like the past year was a constant struggle, and with all the COVID, and election and other drama, it’s time to look at 2021 and hope to make a better go of it. With that being said it is time to make a few well meaning, but not whole hearted resolutions to make yourself “better” this year.
One thing about being the restrictions of the past year is that the great outdoors is still open and offers some great ways to get away from all the quarantines and potential exposers. So here are a few ideas that you might make to kick 2021 off.
Ideas for around the house:
1. Put up a bird feeder – there are lots of sizes and shapes of feeders that can be purchased at local stores, but sometimes the best are ones that are made, or repurposed by you and the kids. It doesn’t have to be fancy, just sturdy enough to hold some seed. Take an old pine cone, slather on some peanut butter, and roll in sunflower seeds. Hang in a tree, and wait for the birds to find it!
2. Learn a new skill – learn to recognize wild birds, snakes, flowers, trees, constellations – anything outdoors. The internet is full of webinars, courses and do-it-yourself videos that teach a plethora of skills.
3. Make a bug collection – or leaf collection or flower collection – whatever, just do some research on line, find a good field guide and get going. You might be amazed at how many insects or wild flowers you can find in your neighborhood! Learn how to preserve your finds by pressing flowers or pinning insects. Your kids will love it!
4. Build a birdhouse, or bird feeder or squirrel feeder – Spend some time in your garage or workshop and do a woodworking project that will benefit wildlife. Bluebird boxes are an easy project to put together, and kids can help! For simple bird box plans go to audubon.org. Bluebirds are easy to attract to boxes, if you live in rural areas, but other box designs for wrens and other cavity dwellers are easily adapted by adjusting the box and entry hole size.
5. Read a nature book – I know, reading may not be tops on your list, especially if you’ve been in quarantine or isolation, but make an effort this year to grow and learn, and reading is the best way to do just that. “A Sand County Almanac,” by Aldo Leopold is the classic conservation writing. Or “Walden” by Henry David Thoreau is another classic. “The Lorax,” by Dr. Seuss is a great start for young children. If you want something to lighten the mood, “If You Didn’t Bring Jerky, What Did I Just Eat?: Misadventures in Hunting, Fishing, and the Wilds of Suburbia,” by Bill Heavey, from Field and Stream magazine is a hilarious collection of short, funny stories.
If you are ready to get outdoors try these adventures:
1. Go on a hike – we live close to one of the best wildlife refuges in the country, The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, and it’s a shame how little we actually use it. Pick up a map at the entrance or the visitors center and enjoy some great hiking, wildlife watching etc.
2. Shoot a hog – studies show that feral hogs cause $1.5 billion in agricultural damage annually in the U.S. The population is growing in Oklahoma and with it, so does the damage caused by these introduced animals. Great news is that the season is open year round and many landowners will gladly allow hunting. Go to the Noble Foundations website for info on hogs and hog hunting in Oklahoma www.noble.org.
3. Check a bird off your “life list” – it might sound boring, but bird watching is the fastest growing outdoor activity in the US, with more than 51 million Americans participating in the hobby. Pick up a bird field guide and a set of binoculars and get started. Take those with you next time you go to the lake or mountains, and you might just get hooked. Early in the year is a great time to check one of the unique species off of your bird list. Bald and Golden Eagles are winter time residents of Oklahoma. Many of our area lakes are homes for these majestic creatures when temperatures get cold up North. And while looking for eagles, keep your eyes out for pelicans. White pelicans are large white birds with black wing tips that migrate through Oklahoma on their way to the coast.
4. Go Fish – speaking of getting hooked, make it a point to take the kids fishing this year. Keep it simple, a couple of rods and reels, a box of worms and bobbers, and head to a pond or lake (make sure you have the proper licenses) and just have fun! Pack a lunch, throw rocks, search for bugs, just enjoy the time outdoors with the kids!
5. Go shoot – I’m a firm believer that if you introduce your kids to shooting (bb guns, bows, pistols) whatever, they will have less reason to investigate while you are not around. Take the family to the range and shoot some tin cans with a pellet rifle, or 22 caliber. Wear ear and eye protection and make it fun. We set up clay targets at different distances and make a competition out of it. Teach and preach safety at all times! Tell them about respecting firearms and how they are to be properly used.
Well, hopefully one of these ideas will spark your interest in turning this year into a year of outdoor adventure. It’s important that we get up off the sofa and get moving, and if possible to get outdoors!
Get outdoors for your health
There is more to getting your family outside than just fulfilling a New Year’s Resolution – it may just improve their health.
The editors of mentalfloss.com offer these tips to improving one’s health by spending time outdoors.
· Boost your energy — Craving another cup of coffee? Maybe you should skip the caffeine and sit outside instead. One study suggests that spending 20 minutes in the open air gives your brain an energy boost comparable to one cup of joe.
· Makes exercise easier — Does it seem noticeably easier to exercise outside? This might be thanks to your verdant surroundings. In one small study, researchers had cyclists pedal in front of green, grey, and red video footage. The bikers who exercised in front of the green reported feeling less physical exertion and more positive moods—meaning that grass, trees, and plants might add a psychological energy boost to your workout.
· Good for your eyes — Research shows that elementary school students who spend more time outdoors are less likely to develop nearsightedness.
· Pain relief — In one study, surgery patients who were exposed to high-intensity sunlight reported less stress and marginally less pain, and therefore took less pain medication.
· Boost your immune system — Scientists think that breathing in phytoncides—airborne chemicals produced by plants—increases our levels of white blood cells, helping us fight off infections and diseases.
· Aromatherapy — According to science, you really should stop and smell the flowers. Research shows that natural scents like roses, freshly cut grass, and pine make you feel calmer and more relaxed.
· Enhance creativity — If you’re struggling with writer’s block, you might want to ditch your laptop for the great outdoors. Psychologists found that backpackers scored 50 percent higher on creativity tests after spending a few days in the wild sans electronics.
· Boost Vitamin D — Vitamin D is essential for a well-functioning body. It helps us absorb calcium, it prevents osteoporosis, and it reduces inflammation, among other things. Although vitamin D is present in some foods, like salmon and fortified milk, we get more than 90 percent of our vitamin D from casual exposure to sunlight.
· Restore you focus — Can’t concentrate at work? Leave your office for a few minutes and go stroll in a nearby park. Studies show that walking in nature helps restore our focus.
· Be a better person — According to psychologists, exposure to nature helps us shrug off societal pressures, allowing us to remember and value more important things like relationships, sharing, and community.