New Year’s resolutions to get wild

2020 was crazy, but the 2021 apple didn’t fall far from that tree!
It seems like the past couple of years have been a constant struggle, and if you are like me, am ready to put those experiences behind us and move on!
While COVID had things shut down much of last year, the Great Outdoors never closed! Many folks re-experienced the thrill and freedom of being outside. So…here are some ideas for you to put even more outside in the new year’s resolutions.
Ideas for around the house:
1. Put up a bird feeder – there are lots of sizes and shapes of feeders that can be purchased at local stores, but sometimes the best are ones that are made, or repurposed by you and the kids. It doesn’t have to be fancy, just sturdy enough to hold some seed. Take an old pine cone, slather on some peanut butter, and roll in sunflower seeds. Hang in a tree, and wait for the birds to find it! I prefer black oil sunflower seeds -most song birds love it, but it’s not high on house sparrows diet.
2. Learn a new skill – learn to recognize wild birds, snakes, flowers, trees, constellations – anything outdoors. The internet is full of webinars, courses and do-it-yourself videos that teach a plethora of skills.
3. Get a metal detector. Then go out and find some treasure. Even if it is an old bottle cap, every piece of lost metal has a story to tell. Get the kids involved and who knows, maybe you will find something valuable.
4. Build a birdhouse, or bird feeder or squirrel feeder. Spend some time in your garage or workshop and do a woodworking project that will benefit wildlife. Bluebird boxes are an easy project to put together, and kids can help! For simple bird box plans go to audubon.org. Bluebirds are easy to attract to boxes, if you live in rural areas, but other box designs for wrens and other cavity dwellers are easily adapted by adjusting the box and entry hole size.
5. Read a nature book. I know, reading may not be tops on your list, especially if you have been in quarantine or isolation, but make an effort this year to grow and learn, and reading is the best way to do just that. “Scientist: E. O. Wilson: A Life in Nature” is a new biography of the great and hugely influential biologist and naturalist E. O. Wilson, one of the most groundbreaking and controversial scientists of our time. Wilson has become a leading voice on the crucial importance to all life of biodiversity and has worked tirelessly to synthesize the fields of science and the humanities in a fruitful way.(Amazon $22)
If you are ready to get outdoors, try these adventures:
1. Go on a hike – we live close to one of the best wildlife refuges in the country, The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, and it’s a shame how little we actually use it. Pick up a map at the entrance or the visitors center and enjoy some great hiking, wildlife watching etc.
2. Shoot a hog – studies show that feral hogs cause $1.5 billion in agricultural damage annually in the U.S. The population is growing in Oklahoma and with it, so does the damage caused by these introduced animals. Great news is that the season is open year round and many landowners will gladly allow hunting. Go to the Noble Foundations website for info on hogs and hog hunting in Oklahoma www.noble.org.
3. Check a bird off your “life list” – it might sound boring, but bird watching is the fastest growing outdoor activity in the US, with more than 51 million Americans participating in the hobby. Pick up a bird field guide and a set of binoculars and get started. Take those with you next time you go to the lake or mountains, and you might just get hooked. Early in the year is a great time to check one of the unique species off your bird list. Bald and Golden Eagles are wintertime residents of Oklahoma. Many of our area lakes are homes for these majestic creatures when temperatures get cold up North. While looking for eagles, keep your eyes out for pelicans. White pelicans are large white birds with black wing tips that migrate through Oklahoma on their way to the coast.
4. Go Fish – speaking of getting hooked, make it a point to take the kids fishing this year. Keep it simple, a couple of rods and reels, a box of worms and bobbers, and head to a pond or lake (make sure you have the proper licenses) and just have fun! Pack a lunch, throw rocks, search for bugs, just enjoy the time outdoors with the kids!
5. Go shoot – I’m a firm believer that if you introduce your kids to shooting (bb guns, bows, pistols) whatever, they will have less reason to investigate while you are not around. Take the family to the range and shoot some tin cans with a pellet rifle, or 22 caliber. Wear ear and eye protection and make it fun. We set up clay targets at different distances and make a competition out of it. Teach and preach safety at all times! Tell them about respecting firearms and how they are to be used properly.
Well, hopefully one of these ideas will spark your interest in turning this year into a year of outdoor adventure. It’s important that we get up off the sofa and get moving, and if possible to get outdoors!
Get outdoors for your health
There is more to getting your family outside than just fulfilling a New Year’s Resolution – it may just improve their health.
The Doctors at Global Health Pharma offer these tips to improving one’s health by spending time outdoors.
1. Nature can work as a natural antidepressant — There are studies that suggest ecotherapy is an effective method to protect your mental health. You may also have heard ecotherapy be called either nature therapy, green therapy, or earth-centered therapy. In fact, it was suggested in one study by the University of Essex that the people taking part experienced a 71% reduction in depression when outside. It also demonstrated that this was reduced by only 45% for those who opted to walk in a shopping center, rather than a natural landscape. Going outside can reduce your risk of depression, although it won’t be a cure for this. However, spending time in nature can be a good addition to your treatment if you have depression.
2. It will make you want to exercise more — Working out is a lot more fun when you do this outside: there’s even research that suggests taking part in outdoor exercise is better than in the gym. So next time, you think about working out, why not consider the benefits of doing so outdoors? Grab your walking boots and a reusable travel coffee cup to enjoy a warming drink along the way or a refreshing cold drink to keep properly hydrated and make the most of exercising outdoors.
3. Green space may reduce stress for children and the elderly — Many people aim for stress relief in the urban areas of our world. Yet having access to places such as playgrounds, gardens, parks, and other green areas like these can help boost the health of both the elderly and children. Both of these groups are vulnerable to some challenges that can be found with urbanization.
4. It can improve problem solving and creativity — It isn’t a coincidence that taking the time to be in nature can lead to finding a workable solution to a problem, or a surge in creativity. There is a cognitive advantage you can get from being within a natural environment, according to 2012 research published in PLoS One. More research – this time in Landscape and Urban Planning – found being exposed to natural green space resulted in reduced anxiety and an improvement in complex working memory span.
5. It might help us age gracefully — The Journal of Aging Health published research that showed how taking a daily trip outside could help older people to both stay healthy and to function for longer. Those participants who spent time outside each day at the age of 70 had, at the age of 77, fewer complaints with sleep problems or aching bones – plus other health-related issues – than those who didn’t go out daily.
Older people may also find they get benefits from group-oriented hobbies or exercises that take place outside. There is research available that shows social skills and confidence can improve in stroke and dementia patients through gardening – and can even boost dexterity and mobility.
6. It makes us happy — There’s a shift towards more positive moods when spending more time in nature, according to environmental psychologist Judith Heerwagon in The Huffington Post. She says the theory is that we respond well to those things that are good for us – although we don’t know why this happens with our bodies. We like items that are positive for us and our survival, so it’s thought that’s why trees and other natural elements can boost our moods.
7. It can boost your immune system — This is one of the vital health benefits of spending time in nature. There are several scientific studies that have shown people have had improvements to their immune functions by spending time in surroundings with trees plus natural flora and fauna. Plants emit phytoncides: airborne chemicals that not only protect them from insects but also benefit people. Spending time in nature can lower stress hormones, too, which leads to a better mood and affects other factors to boost your own immune system.
8. Your internal clock could be reset — Being in nature can help you sleep at night. If you have numerous days where you sleep late, your sleep cycle is disrupted and can lead to bad consequences. One study stated spending one weekend in the woods can reset your inner clock – or circadian rhythm. Participants who went camping fell asleep and woke up early compared to those who didn’t, and could fall asleep sooner and for longer.
Mike Newell lives in Lawton and writes a weekly outdoor column for The Lawton Constitution.