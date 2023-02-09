New wildlife laws proposed

Snow geese

 Photo courtesy of Coastal North Carolina National Wildlife Refuges Gateway Visitor Center Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge

Each year it is a guessing game as to what is the hot topic at the State Legislature. On the years that hunting and fishing are high up on the list, it makes for some interesting debate.

This year it seems that recreational marijuana and education are at the forefront, but that has not kept State Senate and House from submitting nearly 30 wildlife related bills as the session begins.