New wildlife laws proposed

Each year it is a guessing game as to what is the hot topic at the State Legislature. On the years that hunting and fishing are high up on the list, it makes for some interesting debate.
This year it seems that recreational marijuana and education are at the forefront, but that has not kept State Senate and House from submitting nearly 30 wildlife related bills as the session begins.
While most of the bills this year seem to be of a housekeeping measure, tweaking laws here and there, there are a couple of bills that might draw some debate on the house and senate floors.
Also, there are bills that are being held over from last year’s session thanks to a change in the state procedures. So issues that did not receive a vote last year, can be brought back to active status. Several of such bills are on the books, but many will just die out.
Here is some commentary on a few of the introduced bills.
HB 2355 Dempsy and SB 352 Murdock – Revisits the use of air powered bows for hunting. An earlier law legalized this means of harvest, but only during the rifle season. This bill would expand that to all open seasons. While legalized last year, it was late in the session and very little came from the law to allow air powered bows. Interesting to see if this gains momentum and we see this open up for all deer seasons.
SB 954 Kidd – Establishes a hunting guide license and tasks the Wildlife Department to establish criteria to obtain such licenses. Establishing the license is one thing, but determining who is “eligible” to be a hunting/fishing guide is quite another..,
SB 910 Stephens – Establishes a velvet buck season in Oklahoma. Interesting that this has gathered any momentum, since the season would have to be in the summer – it’s too hot for me to sit in the stand at the beginning of bow season. And who really wants to shoot a buck in velvet? Just asking.
Unfortunately, as with most legislation, the authors of these bills are only doing what the interest groups want. They usually have very little knowledge of biology or law enforcement.
Once a bill is introduced, it is assigned to a committee in the house of origin. From the committee, the bill can be tabled, modified or passed on to the house of origin for a vote. If the house of origin passes the bill, the bill then proceeds to the opposite house, where it is assigned to a committee. The committee can table, modify or pass the bill to the floor for a vote. If the bill passes both houses in its original form, it goes to the Governor for approval or veto.
If one of the houses has modified it, the other house can accept the changes or ask for a conference committee. The conference committee contains members from each house. If the conference committee agrees on how a bill should read, it is sent to both houses for a vote. If passed by both houses it goes to the Governor for action.
Here are a few of the other wildlife bills that have been filed:
· HB 2353 – assures that bear hunting seasons will only be archery and primitive firearms.
· HB 2868 – gives game wardens $10k raises.
· SB 648 – opens more opportunities to hunt feral swine at night, on public property.
· SB 876 – limits nonresidents to guide hunts in the state.
· SB 891 – allow for the sale of seized wildlife and parts.
· SB 917 – increases nonresident fees.
· SB 922 – limits selling of nonresident tags until a certain number of in-state tags are sold.
· SB 976 – would establish a division of the ODWC to study invasive species.
Light goose season approaching
Goose hunters have an opportunity to extend the hunting season and benefit Arctic waterfowl breeding grounds at the same time thanks to the Conservation Order Light Goose Season (COLGS), designed to reduce the mid-continent light goose population. The season opens Feb. 13 and runs through March 30.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has cooperated with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to establish the COLGS in Oklahoma because populations of light geese have grown to the point that they are causing serious damage to their arctic breeding ground in Canada. This over-population not only hurts the light geese, but it also impacts other migratory birds and arctic wildlife. In 1999, the US Fish and Wildlife Service issued the first COLGS to encourage hunters to harvest additional light geese. Only by reducing the light goose population can the fragile breeding ground be restored.
More agricultural crops in the south-central United States means snow geese are living longer and reproducing more, and their overpopulation continues to degrade Arctic habitat. Because snow geese feed by grubbing and pulling out plants by the roots, large numbers can literally destroy extensive areas of tundra.
There are no daily or possession limits on light geese during COLGS, and shooting hours are extended for the season to one half hour after sunset. Waterfowlers also can use electronic calls and unplugged shotguns to increase their chances.
Hunters who participate in the COLGS must use only federally-approved, nontoxic shot as well as have all necessary licenses, waterfowl stamps and a Harvest Information Program (HIP) Permit in their possession while hunting. For complete license information, see the “Oklahoma Waterfowl Guide” or log on to wildlifedepartment.com.
Federal law requires that the Wildlife Department estimate the harvest of light geese during the Conservation Order Light Goose Season. Hunters who plan to pursue snow, blue and Ross’ geese during COLGS are required to register for the season by obtaining the free permit online at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com, or by using the Go Outdoors Oklahoma app for Android or iOS. The permit is free.
For more information about snow geese over-population and the COLGS visit the US Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Office at www.fws.gov/migratorybirds.