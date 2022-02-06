Last year, the Big Foot hunting season gathered all the attention at the state capitol. That bill is actually making a return appearance but there are several legitimate wildlife related bills on the agenda. In all, nearly 50 proposed or carried over bills await the legislators that have impacts on wildlife.
While most of the bills this year seem to be of a housekeeping measure, tweaking laws here and there, there are a couple of bills that might draw some debate on the house and senate floors.
Also, there are bills that are being held over from last year’s session thanks to a change in the state procedures. So issues that did not receive a vote last year, can be brought back to active status. Several of such bills are on the books, but many will just die out.
Here is some commentary on a few of the introduced bills.
HB 1575 Smith, David (R) Removes squirrel hunting season provisions, permitting hunters to hunt squirrels year round. Squirrel hunters use to flock to the woods to hunt bushytails, but fewer and fewer go each year. Having a year round season should not have much impact on squirrel populations and give a little more opportunity to shooters.
HB 1648 Humphrey, Justin J.J.(R) is a carryover bill that directs the Wildlife Conservation Commission to establish a big foot hunting season. You just thought that this joke was over, but alas; it got carried over and shows up again on the House list. Will it make it to the floor? I certainly hope so! Can’t wait to hear the discussion.
SB 1696 Treat, Greg (R) Adjusts certain annual hunting and fishing licenses to expire one year after issuance rather than on December 31 of the issued year. This is one of those bills that makes sense, but I wonder if it will cause confusion when it comes time to renew those annual licenses. Have any of you had their drivers license expire? My point exactly!
SB 1828 Bullard, David (R) Proposes authorizing velvet buck season. I’ve never had the urge to shoot a buck in velvet, have you? Just one of those things that doesn’t seem right.
SB 1571 Allen, Mark (R) Permits the use of pneumatic airbows for hunting during any open season where longbows are a legal weapon. I have a friend that jokes about shooting an arrow out of an old .410 shotgun. Oh my, his joke is coming true!
SB 769 Murdock, Casey (R) is a carryover bill that authorizes the Dept. of Wildlife Conservation to declare an open mountain lion season lottery. My only problem with this bill is where exactly would this hunt take place? Maybe it could be for one of those mythical black panthers that supposedly run our creek bottoms.
Unfortunately, as with most legislation, the authors of these bills are only doing what the interest groups want. They usually have very little knowledge of biology or law enforcement.
Once a bill is introduced, it is assigned to a committee in the house of origin. From the committee, the bill can be tabled, modified or passed on to the house of origin for a vote. If the house of origin passes the bill, the bill then proceeds to the opposite house, where it is assigned to a committee. The committee can table, modify or pass the bill to the floor for a vote. If the bill passes both houses in its original form, it goes to the Governor for approval or veto.
If one of the houses has modified it, the other house can accept the changes or ask for a conference committee. The conference committee contains members from each house. If the conference committee agrees on how a bill should read, it is sent to both houses for a vote. If passed by both houses it goes to the Governor for action.
Here are a few of the 49 wildlife bills that have been filed:
· HB 1575 Smith, David(R) Removes squirrel hunting season provisions, permitting hunters to hunt squirrels up to the established limit at any point throughout the year.
· HB 1576 Smith, David(R) Prohibits the knowing removal of a tracking collar from a dog engaged in hunting activities.
· HB 1693 Newton, Carl(R) Adjusts provisions prohibiting the killing of certain furbearing animals to permit such killing when the animals are presenting a threat to livestock or other animals.
· HB 2858 Roberts, Sean(R) Provides for a discount on hunting and fishing licenses to state employees with sufficient state service records.
· HB 2872 Wallace, Kevin(R) Directs the Board of Agriculture to develop and maintain a web-based marketplace for the commercial sale of feral swine harvested from the state.
· HB 3662 Sterling, Danny(R) Schools; authorizing school district to offer hunter safety elective course to high school students.
· HB 4281 Sneed, Chris(R) Game and fish; allowing spotlighting and the use of night vision to hunt coyotes.
· SB 769 Murdock, Casey(R) Authorizes the Dept. of Wildlife Conservation to declare an open mountain lion season lottery.
· SB 772 Murdock, Casey(R), Dempsey Eddy(R) Allows permits to be issued to landowners, lessees, or their agents to control nuisance animals with no permit needed during deer gun season allows nonambulatory persons to hunt from motor driven conveyance and raises poaching penalties.
· SB 773 Murdock, Casey(R), Dempsey Eddy(R) Allows landowners and certain designated persons to kill prairie dogs on private land without a permit.
· SB 1571 Allen, Mark(R) Permits the use of pneumatic airbows for hunting during any open season where longbows are a legal weapon.
· SB 1696 Treat, Greg(R) Adjusts certain annual hunting and fishing licenses to expire one year after issuance rather than on December 31 of the issued year.
· SB 1734 Stephens, Blake (F)(R) Sets a combined hunting season limit for antlered deer to one deer per person.
· SB 1745 Murdock, Casey(R) Increases penalties on poaching violations in state Wildlife Management Areas, including the suspension of hunting licenses and requires electronic notice to be given by persons entering such areas with the intent to hunt, kill or trap wildlife.
Light goose season approaching
Goose hunters have an opportunity to extend the hunting season and benefit Arctic waterfowl breeding grounds at the same time thanks to the Conservation Order Light Goose Season (COLGS), designed to reduce the mid-continent light goose population. The season opens Feb. 14 and runs through March 30.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has cooperated with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to establish the COLGS in Oklahoma because populations of light geese have grown to the point that they are causing serious damage to their arctic breeding ground in Canada. This over-population not only hurts the light geese, but it also impacts other migratory birds and arctic wildlife. In 1999, the US Fish and Wildlife Service issued the first COLGS to encourage hunters to harvest additional light geese. Only by reducing the light goose population can the fragile breeding ground be restored.
More agricultural crops in the south-central United States means snow geese are living longer and reproducing more, and their overpopulation continues to degrade Arctic habitat. Because snow geese feed by grubbing and pulling out plants by the roots, large numbers can literally destroy extensive areas of tundra.
There are no daily or possession limits on light geese during COLGS, and shooting hours are extended for the season to one half hour after sunset. Waterfowlers also can use electronic calls and unplugged shotguns to increase their chances.
Hunters who participate in the COLGS must use only federally-approved, nontoxic shot as well as have all necessary licenses, waterfowl stamps and a Harvest Information Program (HIP) Permit in their possession while hunting. For complete license information, see the “Oklahoma Waterfowl Guide” or log on to wildlifedepartment.com.
Federal law requires that the Wildlife Department estimate the harvest of light geese during the Conservation Order Light Goose Season. Hunters who plan to pursue snow, blue and Ross’ geese during COLGS are required to register for the season by obtaining the free permit online at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com, or by using the Go Outdoors Oklahoma app for Android or iOS. The permit is free.
For more information about snow geese over-population and the COLGS visit the US Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Office at www.fws.gov/migratorybirds.