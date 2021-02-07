The legislative session is underway and although the “Bigfoot” hunting season bill has garnered all the attention, there are several legitimate wildlife related bills on the agenda. In all, more than 30 proposed or carried over bills await the legislators that have impacts on wildlife.
While most of the bills this year seem to be of a housekeeping measure, tweaking laws here and there, there are a couple of bills that might draw some debate on the House and Senate floors.
Also, there are bills being held over from last year’s session thanks to a change in the state procedures last year. Thus, issues that did not receive a vote last year can be brought back to active status.
HB 1648 Humphrey, Justin J.J.(R) Directs the Wildlife Conservation Commission to establish a big foot hunting season. Do we even need to discuss this and its possibility of passing? It would be fun to see this make it to the House or Senate floor.
HB 2858 Roberts, Sean(R) Game and fish; creating state-employee discount for hunting and fishing licenses. I wonder how many folks think that state employees already get a free or discounted license?
HB 1963 is a carryover bill that would add a small wording change that could have big implications on wildlife law. This bill would allow for the taking of furbearing animals if they “present a threat” to livestock or other animals. Currently only predators caught in the act of destroying livestock could be killed. So a mountain lion or bobcat, or other predator could be killed out of season without a license, if they merely presented a threat.
A bill to open a mountain lion season by lottery is included in this year’s session.
Bills to make it legal to hunt coyotes at night with spotlight are included.
Unfortunately, as with most legislation, the authors of these bills are only doing what the interest groups want. They usually have very little knowledge of biology or law enforcement.
Once a bill is introduced, it is assigned to a committee in the house of origin. From the committee, the bill can be tabled, modified or passed on to the house of origin for a vote. If the house of origin passes the bill, the bill then proceeds to the opposite house, where it is assigned to a committee. The committee can table, modify or pass the bill to the floor for a vote. If the bill passes both houses in its original form, it goes to the Governor for approval or veto.
If one of the houses has modified it, the other house can accept the changes or ask for a conference committee. The conference committee contains members from each house. If the conference committee agrees on how a bill should read, it is sent to both houses for a vote. If passed by both houses it goes to the Governor for action.
Here are a few of the more interesting bills that have been filed:
· HB 1112 Talley, John(R) Removes provisions governing the hunting of furbearing animals and places rulemaking authority over such hunting with the Wildlife Conservation Commission.
· HB 1575 Smith, David(R) Removes squirrel hunting season provisions, permitting hunters to hunt squirrels up to the established limit at any point throughout the year.
· HB 1576 Smith, David(R) Prohibits the knowing removal of a tracking collar from a dog engaged in hunting activities.
· HB 1768 Roberts, Eric (F)(R) Extends the Wildlife Diversity Program income tax checkoff to 2022.
· HB 2639 Roberts, Sean(R) Game and fish; creating the Protecting Oklahoma Families from Feral Hogs Act of 2021.
· HR 1002 Talley, John(R) Supports efforts that highlight the importance of public lands to Oklahomans and recognizes their importance to the state’s economy.
· SB 773 Murdock, Casey(R) Nuisance wildlife; hunt and kill prairie dogs without permit.
· SB 839 Dahm, Nathan(R) Game wardens; prohibiting cameras on private property without permission.
2020 Deer season shatters records
One positive thing about COVID-19, it gave people more opportunities to hit the deer woods.
Hunters flocked to the woods so much that they broke the all-time deer harvest record, eclipsing the 120,000 mark for only the second time in Oklahoma deer season history.
Although the numbers are preliminary at this point, when everything is verified, hunters will have taken nearly 126,000 deer this year. Gun hunters harvested more than 73,000 deer during the 16-day season, and even more impressive is that 31,000 of those were does. Something that wildlife biologists have been encouraging hunters to do for a while with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s “Hunter’s in the Know, Take a Doe,” campaign.
“Harvesting antlerless deer is incredibly important when healthier deer, greater antler size, and stable population levels are management goals,” said Dallas Barber, big game biologist for the ODWC.
Overall, antlerless harvest is about 42 percent of the overall deer harvest, up from 35 percent last year.
“This reverses a downward trend over the past several years, which will benefit the Department’s deer herd management efforts,” said Bill Dinkines, wildlife chief. “The ‘Take a Doe’ campaign to ask hunters to harvest more antlerless deer was greatly successful this year.”
Light goose season approaching
Goose hunters have an opportunity to extend the hunting season and benefit Arctic waterfowl breeding grounds at the same time thanks to the Conservation Order Light Goose Season (COLGS), designed to reduce the mid-continent light goose population. The season opens Feb. 15 and runs through March 30.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has cooperated with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to establish the COLGS in Oklahoma because populations of light geese have grown to the point that they are causing serious damage to their arctic breeding ground in Canada. This over-population not only hurts the light geese, but it also impacts other migratory birds and arctic wildlife. In 1999, the US Fish and Wildlife Service issued the first COLGS to encourage hunters to harvest additional light geese. Only by reducing the light goose population can the fragile breeding ground be restored.
More agricultural crops in the south-central United States means snow geese are living longer and reproducing more, and their overpopulation continues to degrade Arctic habitat. Because snow geese feed by grubbing and pulling out plants by the roots, large numbers can literally destroy extensive areas of tundra.
There are no daily or possession limits on light geese during COLGS, and shooting hours are extended for the season to one half hour after sunset. Waterfowlers also can use electronic calls and unplugged shotguns to increase their chances.
Hunters who participate in the COLGS must use only federally-approved, nontoxic shot as well as have all necessary licenses, waterfowl stamps and a Harvest Information Program (HIP) Permit in their possession while hunting. For complete license information, see the “Oklahoma Waterfowl Guide” or log on to wildlifedepartment.com.
Federal law requires that the Wildlife Department estimate the harvest of light geese during the Conservation Order Light Goose Season. Hunters who plan to pursue snow, blue and Ross’ geese during COLGS are required to register for the season by obtaining the free permit online at GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com, or by using the Go Outdoors Oklahoma app for Android or iOS. The permit is free.
For more information about snow geese over-population and the COLGS visit the US Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Office at www.fws.gov/migratorybirds.