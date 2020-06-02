Monday marked the first day the high school football teams were allowed to have organized team activities since the coronavirus put everything on lockdown. And while workouts represent a sign of hope, it is still unclear whether there will be a football season.
If there is indeed a football season, the teams representing Lawton Public Schools will have a new surface on which to play for home games, as the turf at Cameron Stadium is being replaced, with the demolition process having begun this week.
The turf is being replaced for the first time in 12 years, and Lawton Public Schools athletic director Gary Dees said that means it’s time for a change.
“The lifetime of turf is about eight to 12 years and it degrades over time,” Dees said. “I think it’s one of those things, to do best by our athletes, we need to provide them with the best turf possible. But it also comes down to making sure our kids are safe out there, too.”
The turf itself is the same type that Elgin installed in its recent renovations and cost about $400,000. The installation is contracted out to FieldTurf of Oklahoma City and is projected to be done by the 20th of June.