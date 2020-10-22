This week, the OSSAA announced that all teams will be eligible for the postseason.
As I mentioned in my Wednesday column, this is the fairest option, in my opinion. But just because everyone is eligible doesn’t mean the regular season is pointless. There is still plenty on the line these next three weeks as far as seeding.
We already have had three local games get canceled this week as the Cache-Elk City and Tipton-Snyder contests won’t happen due to players in quarantine, and Duncan won’t get to play because Capitol Hill is citing not enough available players.
Probably the biggest game involving a local team this week won’t take place until Saturday. Anadarko has continued to rack up wins, as they are 5-1 (technically 6-1 if you count a win over a JV team from Midwest City) and ranked in the Top 10 of Class 3A. This week, they face a Heritage Hall team that started off kind of slow but has steamrolled its past two opponents. Can the Warriors hang with a talented Heritage Hall team? They haven’t hid from any challenge yet. I think it’s a close one, and I’m gonna take the upset special, Anadarko 27, HERITAGE HALL 23.
(As always, home team is in CAPS)
Apache 38, HOBART 28: The Warriors haven’t played in two weeks but that might be the only thing working against them right now. Since its loss to Crescent, Apache has won its past three games by an average of nearly 30 points per game. Hobart will have to be sound defensively to stop that running attack, led by Claborn and Carattini.
EMPIRE 40, Waurika 28: The Bulldogs made a statement with their win over Snyder. This is a reaaaallly good team.
NEWCASTLE 38, Elgin 14: The Owls have shown some fight, but I don’t think it’s enough to earn them a win this week.
MARLOW 56, Marietta 13: The Outlaws continue to look like a title contender.
COMANCHE 42, Tishimingo 14: The Indians snap their 5-game losing skid by facing a team who hasn’t won a game all year.
Frederick 45, LINDSAY 20: As tempting as it may be to look ahead to next week’s colossal showdown with Marlow, the Bombers can’t overlook Lindsay. I don’t think coach Bret Tyler will let them.
Walters 20, CARNEGIE 19: Two winless teams, but someone’s gotta win this one. That’s just science.
Last week: 7-2
Season: 59-18