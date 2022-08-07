The hunting seasons are a little more than a month away, but the Wildlife Department is already getting ready. Hunters can now log on to wildlifedepartment.com to view the newest version of the “Oklahoma Hunting” guide, which provides regulations and dates for the 2022-23 hunting and fishing seasons.

The 76-page full-color guide, produced by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, also features a wide range of hunting-related articles and other helpful information, such as a sunrise/sunset table, hunter education requirements, game warden listings and detailed information on the state’s wildlife management areas, and frequently asked questions.

