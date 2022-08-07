The hunting seasons are a little more than a month away, but the Wildlife Department is already getting ready. Hunters can now log on to wildlifedepartment.com to view the newest version of the “Oklahoma Hunting” guide, which provides regulations and dates for the 2022-23 hunting and fishing seasons.
The 76-page full-color guide, produced by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, also features a wide range of hunting-related articles and other helpful information, such as a sunrise/sunset table, hunter education requirements, game warden listings and detailed information on the state’s wildlife management areas, and frequently asked questions.
It was a quiet year for regulation changes, but there are some harvest limit or season date changes. It is a hunter or angler responsibility to read up and know these changes.
Here are some of the new changes from the Hunting side of the regulations:
n Free Hunting Days – Sept. 3-4.
n New methods of take are available during open rifle seasons, for more information please visit www.wildlifedepartment.com.
n Spotlighting/Headlighting Coyotes/Feral Hogs: See General Hunting Regulations Page 34.
n Quail Season on Department Managed Land: Closed to non-resident hunting February 1-15 on western Wildlife Management Areas. See Special Area Regulations Page 55.
n Trapping on Department Managed Land: Open same as statewide regulations from February 1 to the end of February. See Special Area Regulations Page 55
Camping on Department Managed Land: Limited to a maximum of 16 consecutive days.
n Mergansers now included in duck daily bag limit. See Migratory Game Bird Regulations Page 47.
n Squirrel: Season open year-round for falconry. See Small Game/Hog Regulations Page 49
n Deer taken during the youth deer season are included in the hunters combined season limit of six deer, but not part of the hunter’s regular deer gun season limit of four deer.
n WMA changes — A number of changes are in place for 2022 on individual Wildlife Management Areas. See Public Hunt Lands: Special Area Regulations beginning on page 57.
The Oklahoma Hunting guide is an important publication for hunters, because it summarizes the laws and regulations that hunters need to know,” said Skyler St.Yves, information specialist and hunting guide editor for the Wildlife Department.
Most years offer some coffee shop provoking discussion with changes, but this is a rather boring year for wildlife laws, there are very few changes of significance. Some of the biggest changes in this year’s regulations include:
One item that did not get approved in time to get printed in the guide, but will be included in this year’s regulations are new rules allowing hunters to use air-powered arrow rifles during any open season in which rifles are now a legal means of take. The Wildlife Commission just approved this change in their monthly meeting. The rules, in response to a bill the state Legislature passed this year, are effective immediately. The new rules define various requirements the equipment must meet to be legal for hunting. The Legislature authorized a lifetime $20 Air Rifle Permit that must be carried by arrow rifle hunters in the field.
Arrow rifles are not permitted during archery or muzzleloader seasons.
These rules were approved Monday but were too late to appear in the printed 2022-23 Fishing and Hunting Regulations. These new rules will be added to all digital versions of the hunting regulations online and in the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app for Apple or Android.
Another update in regulations regarding Nuisance coyote and hogs is creating some buzz. This change makes it easier for landowners to control “nuisance” coyotes and hogs.
The regulation reads like this — except during deer gun seasons, the landowner or agricultural lessee (with a current agricultural exemption permit issued by the Oklahoma Tax Commission) or their designated agent with written permission from the landowner or agricultural lessee may control nuisance or damage by coyotes or feral hogs day or night by any legal means of take, to protect marketable agricultural crops, livestock or processed feed, seed or other materials used in the production of an agricultural commodity.
Hunting, use of any artificial light, thermal or night vision equipment from a public roadway is prohibited.
The law does prohibit any person who has been convicted of, or pleads guilty to, a violation of Section 5-203.1 of Title 29 of the Oklahoma Statutes or Section 5-411 of Title 29 of the Oklahoma Statutes within a previous three-year period shall not control nuisance or damage by coyotes or feral hogs at night.
Another change that is getting a little “coffee shop time” is the change from calendar year license to 12-month licenses. Beginning Nov 1, 2022, Fiscal year licenses will be discontinued and Annual licenses will be valid for 365 days from purchase. Licenses can still be purchased at license dealers or visit the Go Outdoors Oklahoma app or www.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com for up-to-date pricing.
Printed licenses must be carried on your person, but electronic licenses on your phone are now allowed.
Some of the more interesting seasons or regulations found in the Hunting Guide are:
n All birds except for house sparrows, starlings and game birds are protected by federal and state law.
n Hunters are permitted to harvest white deer as a part of their season limit.
n There is no season on mountain lions in Oklahoma, however they can be taken if they are committing depredation to livestock or other domesticated animal, or considered an immediate safety hazard.
n Migratory birds that have seasons include sora or Virginia rail, Wilson’s snipe, gallinule and woodcock.
n The use of computer software or services that allow a person to hunt while not physically present are prohibited
n To take bullfrogs with at gig or hook and line, you must have a fishing license; to shoot them with a firearm, you must have a hunting license.
n To hunt rattlesnakes during a festival, a 5-day rattlesnake permit must be purchased.
n There is an open season on prairie dogs in Oklahoma, but all Department of Wildlife lands are closed.
n There is a season for mink and weasel in Oklahoma.
n There is a season for striped skunk, but spotted skunks are closed.
n It is unlawful to possess and American alligator in Oklahoma.
n The season is closed for Texas horned lizards, alligator snapping turtles and northern map turtles.
n Oklahoma Endangered species are: Mammals: Gray bat, northern longeared bat, Ozark big-eared bat, Indiana bat. Birds: Whooping crane, piping plover, eastern black rail, red knot, red-cockaded woodpecker. Fish: Ozark cavefishsh, leopard darter, Neosho madtom, blackside darter, longnose darter, Arkansas River shiner. Invertebrates: Winged mapleleaf mussel, scaleshell mussel, Ouachita rock pocketbook, rabbitsfoot mussel, Oklahoma cave crayfish, Neosho Mucket mussel, American burying beetle. Plant: Harperella
It is every hunter’s responsibility to look over the hunting regulations to see if there are any changes. If the online version is not available or if you are more of the traditional paper fan, then the free guide will also be available in printed form in late August anywhere hunting licenses are sold.
To find the new “Oklahoma Hunting Guide” online, log onto www.wildlifedeparment.com and follow the link.