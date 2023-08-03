New Oklahoma hunting regulations available online

The hunting seasons are a little less than a month away, but the Wildlife Department is already getting ready. Hunters can now log on to wildlifedepartment.com to view the newest version of the “Oklahoma Hunting” guide, which provides regulations and dates for the 2023-24 hunting and fishing seasons.
The 76-page full-color guide, produced by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, also features a wide range of hunting-related articles and other helpful information, such as a sunrise/sunset table, hunter education requirements, game warden listings and detailed information on the state’s wildlife management areas, and frequently asked questions.
It was a quiet year for regulation changes, but there are some harvest limit or season date changes. It is a hunter or angler responsibility to read up and know these changes.
The Oklahoma Hunting guide is an important publication for hunters, because it summarizes the laws and regulations that hunters need to know,” said Skyler St.Yves, information specialist and hunting guide editor for the Wildlife Department.
Most years offer some coffee shop provoking discussion with changes, but this is a rather boring year for wildlife laws, there are very few changes of significance. Some of the biggest changes in this year’s regulations include:
Arrow rifles are now permitted, but only in the rifle season, they are NOT permitted during archery or muzzleloader seasons. To see specific details www.wildlifedeparment.com
Another change that happened last year but may have went unnoticed was the Nuisance Coyote/Hog Damage Control regulation. This change makes it easier for landowners to control “nuisance” coyotes and hogs.
The regulation reads like this — except during deer gun seasons, the landowner or agricultural lessee (with a current agricultural exemption permit issued by the Oklahoma Tax Commission) or their designated agent with written permission from the landowner or agricultural lessee may control nuisance or damage by coyotes or feral hogs day or night by any legal means of take, to protect marketable agricultural crops, livestock or processed feed, seed or other materials used in the production of an agricultural commodity.
Hunting, use of any artificial light, thermal or night vision equipment from a public roadway is prohibited.
The law does prohibit any person who has been convicted of, or pleads guilty to, a violation of Section 5-203.1 of Title 29 of the Oklahoma Statutes or Section 5-411 of Title 29 of the Oklahoma Statutes within a previous three-year period shall not control nuisance or damage by coyotes or feral hogs at night.
CWD or Chronic Wasting Disease has once again made its way into the state. Updated regulations hope to help slow the spread.
No person shall import, transport, or possess any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass from outside the boundaries of Oklahoma. For a complete list of the exceptions go to www.wildlifedeparment.com
Printed licenses must be carried on your person, but electronic licenses on your phone are now allowed.
It is every hunter’s responsibility to look over the hunting regulations to see if there are any changes. If the online version is not available or if you are more of the traditional paper fan, then the free guide will also be available in printed form in late July anywhere hunting licenses are sold.