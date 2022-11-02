There are not as many 2-, or 3-sport athletes in this era of specialization but for Lawton High School’s Zane Nelson, the more the better.
Right now he’s playing cornerback and slot receiver but as soon as the football season he’s heading into the second of four sports he’s planning to play during his senior season.
“I will start basketball when football ends and then in the spring I want to play baseball and run track,” he said. “I just love it, playing team sports because you get to compete with your friends and stay busy.”
While Nelson admits basketball is his favorite sport and his role as a point guard is fun, he is still focussed on football.
“We have to just stay consistent because we have the ability to move the football when we don’t make mistakes or get penalties,” he said. “We are excited about getting to the playoffs and we all want to win that first game at home.”
That game will be next week against either Bartlesville or Tahlequah which play this week for the right to make the long drive to Lawton next week for the start of the 6A(II) playoffs.
Like most seniors Nelson is trying to figure out his career plans, which he is hoping to become a fire fighter after graduation. For now his mind is on football and his classwork.
“This semester I have AP U.S. Government and it’s been an interesting class and taught me a good deal,” he said. And as an 18-year-old he has his voter registration card and plans to vote next week.
His views on the most pressing issues in the United States? “I really think inflation is the most important thing right now because everything has really gone up in price,” Nelson said.
Nelson is like most skill players, he’s not that big, standing 5-7 and weighing 150 pounds but he still enjoys eating.
“I guess my favorite food is the spaghetti my Nana (Roberta Williams) makes,” he said. “She and my mom (Marie Williams) are both great cooks. I love my mom’s mac and cheese, it’s amazing.”
The family also had another good athlete, his older sister Autumn Nelson.
“She was a really good soccer player when she was here,” he said. “She had speed and really was competitive.”
When basketball rolls around in a few weeks, Nelson is counting on a good team this season.
“We have some good players coming back and we think we should be pretty competitive,” he said. “Right now our goal is to win this first football playoff game and when it’s time we will start basketball. Until then we are all focussed on playing one game at a time and moving forward.”