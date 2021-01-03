There wasn’t too much in the way of league play last week as bowlers took off over the Christmas and New Years holidays, but we did have a couple of leagues turning in scores as we put the wraps on 2020.
Included in the highlights this week was the last honor score of 2020 and a story with an eerie twist.
Call it irony, call it fate or call it both as we congratulate Steve Neher for a perfect 300 game to cap off the year of 2020.
Neher was bowling in the Early Birds back on December 21st when he lined up in game two and put the perfect string of twelve strikes together, scoring his second career 300 game.
It was an all or nothing kind of night as Neher started with a 185 and ended with a 188, leaving him at just 673 for series, but bragging rights that come with a bonus.
You see, while researching Neher’s Honor Score history, I was taken all the way back to January 6th of 2010 to find where we reported his first career 300 game, bowled in the Coors Classic at Thunderbird Lanes.
Here’s the kicker, that 300 game was the first 300 game of a new decade, 2010. How ironic that Ne-her also post the last 300 game of that same decade?
Facts folks, just the facts!
Congratulations Steve, how about not waiting another 10 years for the next one!
The only other league highlight that we have was from the Suburban league from the week of Dec. 17th where Troy Hardin managed the one and only 700 series as seen on the Honor Roll.
Hardin put together games of 206, 255 and 243 to make up a 704 series.
Johnathan McCoy was a close second scoring 698 on games of 257, 216 and 225 and Chris Yett rounded out the top three with a 695 that went 192, 248 and 255.
As for the ladies high scores, Misty Jenkins’ efforts from the Suburban league put her leading in the series category with a 635 on games of 208, 191 and 236 and Jordan Kasza post the women’s high game of 246 in the same league.
Middleton wins final 2020 Po-Boy
One last Po-Boy went in the books for 2020 a week ago last Wednesday where a small group of only 16 bowlers were on hand to try their luck in head to head competition at Thunderbird Lanes.
James Middleton led the pack after two games of qualifying, scoring 196 and 246 to set the bar at 497 with handicap.
Shannon Coleman Jr. was next best with 484 with handicap and games of 179 and 246 and Andrea Halstead was sitting in third with 473 that included scratch games of 218 and 234.
The remaining field included Adam Arredon, 461, Tony Faustner and Jimmy Bomboy tied with 452, Paul Zerbe, 438 and Nate Baggett, 433.
High scratch game winners after the first two games of qualifying were Bill Oakes in game one with a 248 and Jimmy Bomboy in game two with a 253.
Scores from the first round of the single elimination bracket were not available but records show Middle-ton advancing over Baggett, Arredon with a win against Faustner, Bomboy beating Halstead and Coleman moving on against Zerbe.
Middleton stayed on track and rolled 216 for the win against Arredon to advance to the final round to face Bomboy who won over Coleman by a single pin, 210-209.
Like many Po-Boy Finales this year, this one fit the bill, coming down to the very end to determine a champion.
Middleton had a 22-pin handicap advantage over Bomboy which he put to use, finishing with a 221 for the win over Bomboy’s attempt that fell short by 5 sticks at 216.
Congrats to James Middleton for taking the last Po-Boy Championship title of 2020.
Youth
Youth bowling leagues are on holiday break, but will return soon.
If you have a child interested in bowling and joining organized league play, contact your local bowling center for details.
Youth bowlers are welcome to join anytime throughout the season so if you are looking for something to fill in where school sports activities have ended, why not give bowling a try.
Youth leagues at Thunderbird Lanes meet on Saturday mornings and the youth program at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, bowl on Monday evenings.
There are currently openings in all leagues.
No-Tap Fun
Dan Nicar came out of the gate on fire in last week’s No-Tappers league, scoring a no-tap 300 game with only three frames that were not natural.
Nicar was the only bowler with an honors number but a couple of front ten efforts kept spirits high.
Rick Olson had the high series of the day of 796 that included a game three entry of 287 and Bob Henderson had a big 288 in game two to assist in his 711 total.
What’s Happening?
Plans are in the works for the annual Valentines Mixed Up Doubles tournament at Thunderbird Lanes. Expect REALLY mixed up this year, so look for details to come out soon.
The Southwest tournament a.k.a. the Wichita tournament is right around the corner and before you know it, you’ll be heading to USBC Nationals.
I don’t think any of us know for certain how any of this will work out this year and are all a little leery of what to expect, so just remember, we made it through 2020 we can make it through anything!
Be safe and we’ll see you on the lanes.