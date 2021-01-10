Another week of leagues being off for the holidays, which is a far cry better than leagues being off for other reasons, but look forward to a full roster of scores in next week’s bowling news.
In the meantime, the first day of league play for the year of 2021 was last Monday, January 4th and you’ll never guess who stepped up to plate to fulfill an obligation he had no idea he was in charge of, but was quite happy to be the chosen one.
Last week’s headliner Steve Neher, who rolled the association’s first 300 game of the decade in January of 2010 and then rolled the last 300 game of the decade in December of 2020, can now go in the books with the first 300 game of 2021.
That’s not all, and perhaps helping to make 2021 a better year, it was literally the first game of the year.
It was meant to be as Neher was called in to sub for Jerry Hill in last Monday’s Socialites league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Out of the gate Neher found the groove and registered his third career perfect game.
(Isn’t it kind of funny that all three of Neher’s 300 games have been monumental firsts or lasts?)
Neher got all of his strikes in the first game as he added 200 and 188 to his set to sum up a whopping 688 for series with that perfect 300 on top.
Can you say MVP?
We’re talking about the bowling ball here, not the bowler. Neher has a good start at such a title but in this case his weapon of choice for his last two 300 games has been the RotoGrip MVP.
Insiders note, get one while/if you can as it is on the closeout list.
Congrats Steve and thanks for not waiting ten years between perfectos. We can’t wait for the encore.
League News
Gabby Galloway led bowlers on the honor roll with 698 bowled in the Tuesday Night Movers league at Twin Oaks where he rolled 214, 235 and 249.
JP Nauman was next-highest with 693, a product of the Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes. Nauman put together games of 223, 214, and 256 to make up the series.
Following Nauman in the Entertainers and on the honor roll was Paul Zerbe who rang in with 194, 233 and 263, the league high game of the day, for a 690 total.
Andrea Halstead chimes in at third with a 689 set from the Early Birds where she had games of 242, 207 and 240.
And kudos to Charles Norman for making the honor roll for the first time in a while with a 234 game bowled in the Entertainers.
Youth
Youth bowlers will be back on the floor next week. Don’t forget to check out organized youth league play at Thunderbird Lanes and at Twin Oaks Bowling Center. No one sits out in bowling.
No-Tap Fun
Tuesday No-Tappers came very close to seeing their first 900 series last Tuesday afternoon but it was only close in totals as the first ball of the first frame put the ka-bosh to the whole plan.
Another super-sub in action as Mark Paslay ended the day with an 886 scratch series.
It was reported that Paslay left a split the first ball of the set and never looked back posting 286, 300, 300 to make up the total.
Tom Jiron got a little nervous on his last roll for an 11 in a row 297 game and Rick Olson was in the zone with 253, 279 and 244 for a 776 series.
What’s Happening?
Though it may appear that bowling hasn’t changed any through the pandemic, what you don’t see is that masks are being required during league play. Several leagues have had to adopt this rule for the safety of all of the bowlers, regardless of their beliefs.
Social distancing (as best is possible) and no-touch bowling are the hardest habits to break but we’re doing our best and look forward to continuing on with league bowling for as long as there are lanes, bowling balls and pins that need to be knocked over.
With that in mind, Thunderbird Lanes’ Po-Boy tournament series and the pending annual Mixed Up Valen-tines Doubles are in the works so stay tuned.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is back on the books for every Friday afternoon starting at 1PM.
Be safe and we’ll see you on the lanes.