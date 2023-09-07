The ODWC has a new interactive dove hunting map on their website (wildlifedepartment.com) that gives updates on management areas for dove hunting. Here are a few of the top public spots for dove hunters in Southwest Oklahoma.

Ft. Cobb WMA — covers 3,500 acres in Caddo County around the north end of Ft. Cobb lake. Located south of Hwy 152 and east of Hwy 146, the area is a mixture of post oak, blackjack, red cedars and native mixed grasses. The area has uplands, flood plain and creek bottoms.