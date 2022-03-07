EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;40;24;.625;—
Boston;39;27;.591;2
Toronto;34;30;.531;6
Brooklyn;32;33;.492;8½
New York;26;38;.406;14
Southeast Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;44;22;.667;—
Charlotte;32;33;.492;11½
Atlanta;31;33;.484;12
Washington;29;34;.460;13½
Orlando;16;49;.246;27½
Central Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;40;25;.615;—
Chicago;39;26;.600;1
Cleveland;37;27;.578;2½
Indiana;22;44;.333;18½
Detroit;18;47;.277;22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;44;22;.667;—
Dallas;40;25;.615;3½
New Orleans;27;37;.422;16
San Antonio;25;40;.385;18½
Houston;16;49;.246;27½
Northwest Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Utah;40;24;.625;—
Denver;39;26;.600;1½
Minnesota;37;29;.561;4
Portland;25;39;.391;15
OKC;20;44;.313;20
Pacific Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Phoenix;51;13;.797;—
Golden State;43;22;.662;8½
L.A. Clippers;34;32;.515;18
L.A. Lakers;28;36;.438;23
Sacramento;24;42;.364;28
___
Sunday's Games
Boston 126, Brooklyn 120
Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122
Washington 133, Indiana 123
Utah 116, Thunder 103
Houston 123, Memphis 112
Cleveland 104, Toronto 96
Denver 138, New Orleans 130, OT
New York 116, L.A. Clippers 93
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 121, Chicago 106
Detroit 113, Atlanta 110, OT
Miami 123, Houston 106
Minnesota 124, Portland 81
Dallas 111, Utah 103
San Antonio 117, L.A. Lakers 110
Denver 131, Golden State 124
New York at Sacramento
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Thunder, 7 p.m.
Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Thunder at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Washington at Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.