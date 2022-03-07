EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;40;24;.625;—

Boston;39;27;.591;2

Toronto;34;30;.531;6

Brooklyn;32;33;.492;8½

New York;26;38;.406;14

Southeast Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;44;22;.667;—

Charlotte;32;33;.492;11½

Atlanta;31;33;.484;12

Washington;29;34;.460;13½

Orlando;16;49;.246;27½

Central Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;40;25;.615;—

Chicago;39;26;.600;1

Cleveland;37;27;.578;2½

Indiana;22;44;.333;18½

Detroit;18;47;.277;22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;44;22;.667;—

Dallas;40;25;.615;3½

New Orleans;27;37;.422;16

San Antonio;25;40;.385;18½

Houston;16;49;.246;27½

Northwest Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Utah;40;24;.625;—

Denver;39;26;.600;1½

Minnesota;37;29;.561;4

Portland;25;39;.391;15

OKC;20;44;.313;20

Pacific Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Phoenix;51;13;.797;—

Golden State;43;22;.662;8½

L.A. Clippers;34;32;.515;18

L.A. Lakers;28;36;.438;23

Sacramento;24;42;.364;28

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 126, Brooklyn 120

Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122

Washington 133, Indiana 123

Utah 116, Thunder 103

Houston 123, Memphis 112

Cleveland 104, Toronto 96

Denver 138, New Orleans 130, OT

New York 116, L.A. Clippers 93

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 121, Chicago 106

Detroit 113, Atlanta 110, OT

Miami 123, Houston 106

Minnesota 124, Portland 81

Dallas 111, Utah 103

San Antonio 117, L.A. Lakers 110

Denver 131, Golden State 124

New York at Sacramento

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Thunder, 7 p.m.

Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Thunder at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Washington at Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.