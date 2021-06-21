TEAM;1;2;3;4;5;6;7;8;9;10;11;12;13;14;AVG
Rockets;14.0;13.4;12.7;11.9;47.9; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;3.7
Pistons;14.0;13.4;12.7;11.9;27.8;20.1; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;3.9
Magic;14.0;13.4;12.7;11.9;14.8;26.0;7.1; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;4.1
Thunder;11.5;11.4;11.9;11.0;7.4;27.1;18.0;2.4; ; ; ; ; ; ;4.6
Cavaliers;11.5;11.4;10.6;11.0;2.9;18.2;25.5;8.6;0.6; ; ; ; ; ;4.8
Timberwolves;9.0;9.2;9.4;9.6; ;8.6;29.7;20.6;3.8;0.2; ; ; ; ;5.5
Raptors;7.5;7.8;8.1;8.5; ; ;19.8;33.9;13.0;1.4;>0.0; ; ; ;6.2
Bulls;4.5;4.8;6.7;5.7; ; ; ;34.5;36.2;8.5;0.5;>0.0; ; ;7.5
Kings;4.5;4.8;5.2;5.7; ; ; ; ;46.4;29.4;3.9;0.1;>0.0; ;8.1
Pelicans;4.5;4.8;3.6;5.7; ; ; ; ; ;60.6;17.9;1.2;>0.0;>0.0;8.7
Hornets;1.8;2.0;2.4;2.5; ; ; ; ; ; ;77.6;13.4;0.4;>0.0;10.4
Spurs;1.7;1.9;1.6;2.4; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;85.2;6.6;0.1;11.3
Pacers;1.0;1.1;1.5;1.4; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;92.9;2.3;12.5
Warriors;0.5;0.6;0.6;0.7; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;97.6;13.7