What makes the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo such a crowd favorite is that there is action from start to finish, so much information and so little time to put it all together with the 8:45 p.m. (CST) starting time.
This year Apache’s Hunter Herrin was making his 12th trip to the Finals in the tie-down roping and while he ran into some tough luck at the mid-point, he finished strong by winning the eighth go-round and placing in five others while winning $121,251 for the 10-day event.
Herrin was third in the first and second go-rounds, then struggled some but he was second in the seventh round, first in the eighth, fourth in the ninth and second in the 10th and for the second time he also picked up an average check with a seventh-place finish in that key category.
Another highlight for many Lawton-area rodeo fans was watching the final ride aboard the famed bronc Killer Bee of the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company of Elk City. This writer has seen the great mare buck many times and that final ride with Dawson Hay aboard was fun to watch. Hay scored a 92 to win the go-round and after he did his traditional jump off her back, Killer Bee stood in the middle of the arena for one last time, seemingly knowing that it was a special evening.
Herrin ready for 2023 season
While every contestant wants to win the world title, Herrin was pleased with his overall performance and is eager for the 2023 season to hit high gear.
“I feel good and I have a horse that has now had a full season and we’re ready to keep going,” the 38-year-old said. “I’m not sure whether I can go 2 or 5 more but we’re going to give it a go. I am also working with a barn full of good young horses that will be taking to futurities, so that will keep me busy as well. But I feel I have some good years left.”
While Herrin did have one “bad” calf that cost him a bigger average check, he was fairly pleased with the stock.
“I think this was probably the strongest set of calves we’ve roped since I’ve been going to the Finals,” he said. “Each pen had 3 or 4 that probably should have been in there but that happens. That same calf that got me also got Riley Webb two nights later. That’s the luck of the draw. But overall those calves were pretty consistent and they didn’t get weak.”
Oddly enough, one of the loudest cheers of the week for the ropers came when Herrin was making his run during the sixth go-round and caught the calf by one hind leg. He got the rope free and was able to hold onto one leg and then flank the calf and complete the run.
“It’s crazy, that’s probably the loudest cheer I’ve ever gotten out there,” Herrin said. “That night Shad Mayfield had a 6.5 and John Douch a 6.6 and they cheered harder for my run. I think they just like to see something like that when you have to just do the best you can.”
Herrin was happy to see son Houston make it to Vegas for the Finals and a chance to see an NFL game.
“Yes, we got a chance to go see the Chargers and Raiders play,” he said. “We had to leave at the end of the third quarter to get back to the rodeo.”
Young Herrin suffered a broken collarbone while leading the Apache offense in the playoffs and had to undergo surgery to correct the break.
“He’s making slow and steady progress,” dad said. “He has good range of motion and they are hopeful that he can get into the swing of basketball season pretty soon. He goes back to the doctor on the 30th and we will see what he says.”
Beutler dominates awards
For the Beutler family, the National Finals couldn’t have been much better.
While Killer Bee was named the Outstanding Saddle Bronc horse at the Finals, the Beutlers also had the Bareback Horse of the year in Ghost Town and the Bull of the Finals in Smoke Stack.
“That’s never been done before and it was really something special,” Rhett Beutler said. “Killer Bee is truly one of a kind. It was a hard decision to make but she’s done all she can do. I don’t think Hollywood could have written a better script for her final out. She helps Dawson Hay to a 92 and stands out there and takes it all in. I was pretty emotional for us.
“The thing is that we didn’t want to buck her another year and have something happen to her. She has one colt on the ground now and she’s 60 days into having an embryo colt.”
While the famous mare is fairly gentle, she has her limits.
“You can walk up and get 2 or 3 steps away from her,” Beutler said. “But if you reach out to try and pet her nose she will take a couple of steps back. These buckers all have their own personalities. Watching her in that arena for the final time it was like she knew this was a special moment.”
Killer Bee is the daughter of the great bronc Commotion and her mom was Molly P, a great mare that also made the Finals several times.
She was the 2019 Bareback Horse of the year and in 2013 and 2014 she was the top saddle bronc at the NFR. In 2018 and 2020 she was the Bareback Horse of the NFR.
While Killer Bee had been on the PRCA Tour for 13 years, the newest mare in the herd making headlines is Ghost Town.
“She’s a 6-year-old mare who is one of Commotion’s last colts,” Beutler said. “Her mom was Sea Witch which is also another former NFR horse. You never know how those younger horses are going to do until you put them on the truck and haul them.
“Rocker Steiner drew her in Odessa (Texas) and won the rodeo on her and that started getting her noticed by the riders.”
Beutler said it will be hard to duplicate what the Commotion line of broncs has done in the PRCA.
“I’ve figured all the percentages with Commotion and the other studs we hauled and he’s produced 85 percent that made it to the Tour and that’s almost unheard of these days.”
Smoke Stack is a 6-year-old bull that was runner-up at last year’s Finals and was also raised on the Beutler Ranch at Elk City.
“This Finals was really something and we’re excited about getting another season going,” Beutler said.
The Beutler crew will once again be in Lawton in August to provide rough stock for the Lawton Rangers Rodeo.