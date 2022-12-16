What makes the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo such a crowd favorite is that there is action from start to finish, so much information and so little time to put it all together with the 8:45 p.m. (CST) starting time.

This year Apache’s Hunter Herrin was making his 12th trip to the Finals in the tie-down roping and while he ran into some tough luck at the mid-point, he finished strong by winning the eighth go-round and placing in five others while winning $121,251 for the 10-day event.

