MILWAUKEE — This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead celebrating the rivalry between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. The bobblehead, which is the first for the rivalry, features University of Oklahoma mascot “Boomer” and Oklahoma State University mascot “Pistol Pete” standing side-by-side with their arms crossed. The bobbleheads are being produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and NCAA merchandise.
Known as the “Bedlam Series,” the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry goes beyond the marquee events of football and basketball. The rivalry is all the more intense because games often decide the Big 12 Conference championship. The term “Bedlam” began with the rivalry between the schools’ prestigious wrestling programs, more particularly the raucous crowds that attended the matches held at OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The football rivalry started in 1904 when OSU was known as Oklahoma A&M. The Sooners hold a commanding 89-18-7 lead in the all-time series and have won the last five meetings. In wrestling, Oklahoma State holds a lopsided advantage, 141-27-10. OSU has won a record 34 national titles on the mat, while Oklahoma has won seven. In men’s basketball, Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 135-95.
“We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating the fierce rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Whether it’s wrestling, football, basketball or any other sport, the Bedlam Series is one to watch, and this bobblehead is the perfect way to celebrate the rivalry.”