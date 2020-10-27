Lawton High School linebacker Jesse Nabors is from that new breed of young people who is known to come into the school with a cup of something hot, either coffee or hot chocolate.
“Yes, it’s just that I want something like that to wake me up,” the 5-8, 170-pound senior said. “It’s nothing fancy; I can’t afford to go to those specialty coffee places. I can’t believe some people pay that much for a cup of coffee.”
His head coach, Ryan Breeze, says that comes from being a very intelligent young man who has his mind in the right place.
“He’s really an intelligent kid with good strength,” Breeze said. “He’s worked hard in the weight room and you can see how it’s paid off for him. Not very often do you see a kid walking into school with a cup of coffee.”
The Wolverines’ middle linebacker says you have to have a good head to be the defensive leader.
“Being the middle linebacker, it’s my job to memorize all the calls and then during games make the right reads,” Nabors said. “Once you learn those calls it’s just your job to play football and hit people. I love it.”
Nabors said the addition of defensive coordinator Tanner Kooms and defensive line coach Carson Smith has really made a difference with the defense.
“They both bring a great deal of enthusiasm and disciple to our defense,” Nabors said. “They are both really knowledgeable and teach you how to do the important little fundamentals that make you a better player.”
And part of being a better player is preparation and while Nabors is home doing virtual school Tuesday, he’s also studying other important matters.
“Offensively, they (Deer Creek-Edmond) have a pretty good quarterback but mostly what I’ve been doing is focusing on their offensive line so I will be able to make the right calls,” he said after being on Hudl to watch video. “We feel really good about winning these last two and getting some momentum for the playoffs.”
For Nabors, he’s not really enjoying being home due to the bad weather.
“I’d much rather being in the classroom and be able to go lift and then practice but the weather is pretty bad,” he said. “I just enjoy being in the classroom; I feel I learn more in those surroundings.”
When he is in the classroom he’s got his preferences.
“Of course, lifting is my favorite class, but I also love history,” Nabors said. “I mostly enjoying reading and studying the World War II period.”
The one question that stumped the senior was, what’s your favorite food?
“That’s tough because I love to eat about anything,” he said. “I guess you can never go wrong with a good steak. Usually it depends on the restaurant whether I get it cooked medium rare or medium. I also try to balance things out and eat green beans or broccoli with it.”
As far as the future goes, Nabors would love to play football in college but regardless he hopes to attend and add to his knowledge.
“My goal is to be a mechanical engineer,” he said. “I love to tear things apart and put them together again to see how they operate. I’ve been hesitant to try anything really complex like a computer because I didn’t want to break anything, but I think that would be a good field.”
This week the most important field will be Antlers Stadium where the Wolverines will try to improve their playoff position with a win over Deer Creek-Edmond.