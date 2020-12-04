While some classifications in Oklahoma still have a couple of weeks to go in the football playoffs, the champions will be crowned in both divisions of Class 6A this weekend and four of the classifications are in the state semifinals.
Three local teams will play tonight. Up in Kiowa County, Mountain View-Gotebo hosts Tyrone in a Class C semifinal game. In Class 2A, Marlow and Frederick are both on the east side of the state, as the Outlaws travel to Tulsa to face defending champion Metro Christian and Frederick visits Beggs.
All three games are at 7 p.m.
Young Tigers look to continue historic run
Mountain View-Gotebo is one step away from its first championship game appearance since 1996. And as the No. 2 Tigers get ready to host Tyrone tonight, the atmosphere in the town of just over 700 is unconfined excitement.
“The community has been so great,” head coach Jeff Coakley said. “We showed up at the field house after practice (Thursday) and there were about 15 pizzas, there were goody bags for each player. It’s been really fun.”
Watching the Tigers has been the real fun this year. They are unbeaten at 11-0 and have mercy-ruled all but three of their opponents. The defense has been tenacious, buying into the mentality their coaches have preached all season.
“I told them at the beginning of the year, ‘I need eight assassins out there,’ and they’ve really responded,” head coach Jeff Coakley said. “They’re quick. And what I tell people all the guys is they’re smart. They watch a ton of film, they make sure they’re prepared.”
The defensive savvy was on display early in last week’s quarterfinal win over Medford. With MVG up 6-0, the Cardinals were driving toward a tying touchdown. But as Tate Sherman appeared to be going into the end zone for a score, he was met by Dalton Belcher, who stripped the ball and prevented a score.
And while Mountain View gave up a season-high 28 points to the Cardinals, the offense answered the call as the Tigers scored 76. Behind Dalton’s older brother Rylan at quarterback and another pair of brothers, Levi and Landon Sechrist, the offense has been rolling most of the year.
But perhaps the most terrifying thing for Mountain View’s opponents is how young they are. Only one senior starts on defense, two on offense. Dalton Belcher, who Coakley calls a “real smart kid and athletic”, is just a freshman.
Fresh off big win, Bombers prepare for speedy Beggs
Last week, Frederick head coach Bret Tyler used the past to motivate his team before its game against No. 3 Millwood, bringing up how Tyler and assistant Scott Mathews were part of the 1987 team that upset No. 1 Millwood in the playoffs.
Last Friday, Tyler’s Bombers beat the Falcons 29-14. Maybe it was the history lesson. Or maybe his team is fueled by something else from the past, though the much more recent past.
After starting the season 7-0, Frederick was being praised as one of the top teams in Class 2A. A tough, but understandable 28-12 loss to No. 2 Marlow was followed by an overtime loss to 5-3 Davis in the season finale. Suddenly, fewer people were talking about Frederick as a contender. The Bombers fell out of the rankings.
“This group just feels like they have something to prove,” Tyler said. “That Davis loss really was disappointing. It was as if people kind of thought we weren’t as good because of that loss.”
But Frederick has responded, winning its two playoff games in pretty convincing fashion. That puts the Bombers in the state quarterfinals against a Beggs team that made it to at least the state semis each of the past three years, playing for titles in 2017 and ‘18. This version of the Golden Demons features Texas A&M commit Kendal Daniels at safety and receiver, as well as junior running back/safety C.J. Brown, who is an Oklahoma State commit. But despite the big names, Beggs is far more than a two-man team.
“They’re a solid team all the way around, there aren’t too many glaring weaknesses. We’re definitely going to have to be the more physical team,” Tyler said. “They like to run the ball, they do a really good job blocking. Their defense, their secondary is very quick.”
Much like Beggs, Frederick is known for a couple of key players, but is more of an ensemble than most will ever know. That being said, Zac Mathews often felt like a one-man wrecking crew in the win over Millwood. The senior running back/receiver/linebacker accounted for three touchdowns, one by passing, rushing and an interception return for a touchdown. His versatility allowed the coaching staff to use him in a variety of ways on Friday.
“I think we played him at five different positions on Friday, just on offense,” Tyler said. “Zac’s a very special kid. On that pass play, we added a wrinkle to our ‘Jumbo’ formation, ran Kyle (Edwards) out on a little screen. It was just something we did to take advantage of what they had been doing on defense.”
Marlow prepares for toughest test yet
Regardless of how many school records they rewrite, the Marlow Outlaws still can’t please everyone.
When the team won its first two games over opponents from bigger classes by a combined four points, the question was, “But can Marlow win convincingly?”
When they started winning their district games convincingly, the Outlaws were critiqued for their district schedule.
But after back-to-back playoff games in which it trailed (and the fact that district bunkmate Frederick is still alive), Marlow is proving it can beat the good teams and handle adversity well.
“When you get in the playoffs, people are kidding themselves if they think they’re going to win games the way we went through district,” head coach Matt Weber said. “You’re going to have to win close games.”
However, in last week’s third-round win over Chandler, there was at least one thing the Outlaws didn’t handle as well as Weber would have liked: the football itself.
“The thing we did that was uncharacteristic of us was turn the ball over (two) times,” Weber said. “That’s (two) drives where we don’t get the ball back in a game where we didn’t see the ball much to begin with.”
Still, the Outlaws were able to win the game and keep their unbeaten season alive, thanks in large part to Julian Marroquin’s 117 rushing yards and Jace Gilbert’s 6-of-8 passing night. But the defense was aggressive, too, with Nate Herchock running a fumble back for a touchdown.
The Marlow defense will be tested in a new way this weekend against the defending state champs from Metro Christian, who feature a wide-open spread attack.
“They’re unique for our class in that they throw it on nearly every down,” . They’re just really well-schooled and have some athletes.”
Perhaps one advantage Marlow has is depth. Having been in Class 3A just a year ago, the Outlaws have plenty of players ready to step in at a moment’s notice.
“We suit up 67 or 68 kids on Friday night. For 2A, that’s rare,” Weber said. “We trust all our dudes to go out and make plays.”