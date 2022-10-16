Muzzleloader season getting close

Loss of habitat and weather are the leading factors for the decline in the state’s quali population, according to state Wildlife Department officials.

 Courtesy photo

In a little less than a week hunters will have the first opportunity to head to the woods with a firearm, as well as the opening of one of the best kept secrets in deer hunting — the annual deer muzzleloader season (also known as the Primitive Firearms Season).

Set to run Oct. 22-30, statewide, the muzzleloader season attracts fewer hunters than the regular deer gun season that opens in late November. Still, last year just over 85,000 hunters harvested 12,228 deer by muzzleloader. This was down from the previous year, and blow the ten-year average. The drop can be attributed to warm temperature across much of the state early in the season. The record harvest by muzzleloader hunters was back in 2006, when nearly 30,000 deer were taken.

