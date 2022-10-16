Muzzleloader season getting close

In a little less than a week hunters will have the first opportunity to head to the woods with a firearm, as well as the opening of one of the best kept secrets in deer hunting — the annual deer muzzleloader season (also known as the Primitive Firearms Season).
Set to run Oct. 22-30, statewide, the muzzleloader season attracts fewer hunters than the regular deer gun season that opens in late November. Still, last year just over 85,000 hunters harvested 12,228 deer by muzzleloader. This was down from the previous year, and blow the ten-year average. The drop can be attributed to warm temperature across much of the state early in the season. The record harvest by muzzleloader hunters was back in 2006, when nearly 30,000 deer were taken.
Weather impacts this season more than any other, and when the weather is good, hunters usually head to the field. Warm weather is great for hunters, but deer activity slows. Late in the week did offer some good days in the field.
Deer muzzleloader season is going to be a great time to hunt and harvest deer. And hunters needing any motivation to go muzzleloader hunter need to look no further than the Wildlife Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages, where numerous photos display the successes already had by hunters participating in the deer archery and youth deer gun seasons.
The muzzleloader harvest makes up just over 15 percent of the overall deer harvest in Oklahoma, and it can be tough hunting, with just a 22 percent success rate for this season, but that number could increase with a good weak of weather.
Hunters need to remember that there is a combined season limit for deer – this includes deer archery, youth deer gun, muzzleloader and gun seasons – six deer are allowed, with only two antlered.
The editors at Wide Open Spaces offers a few tips to muzzleloader season hunters, reminding them of the importance of spending time outdoors.
“The most common reason people get the black powder bug is to extend the hunting season, but black powder guns are also cheaper to shoot, and just plain fun.”
The time of year also makes muzzleloader season the perfect time to head to the woods. With cooler temps and deer activity increasing, a few days in the woods this time of year may be some of the most productive of all of the seasons.
According to research, mature bucks may put on as much as 30 pounds of body weight in preparation for the rutting season, when food becomes less attractive than female deer. Much of that weight comes from eating mast foods. Hard mast such as acorns, pecans and other nuts and seeds are well known by hunters, but don’t overlook the soft mass such as pears, apples and persimmons. Find the food, and find the deer this time of year.
Hunters participating in the primitive season must wear the required amount of daylight fluorescent orange clothing, this being a hat and outer garment totaling at least 400 square inches of orange.
Hunters should also remember that only primitive firearms loaded from the muzzle are allowed during this season, and laser sights and other light enhancing devices are illegal.
Unfilled antlered licenses for the primitive season will be allowed to harvest an antlerless deer on the last day of the muzzleloader season in zones open to antlerless harvest.
To have a successful muzzleloading trip, follow these simple suggestions from the experts at Remington Firearms:
· Make sure to clean your muzzleloader before taking it out hunting and then immediately after shooting it once or twice in the field. The biggest cause of miss-fires is a dirty action. Black powder (or Pyrodex) is very corrosive and needs to be removed to prevent fowling.
· Before loading, make sure the firearm is not already loaded. To make sure it is unloaded, insert the ramrod that should have been previously marked at the loaded mark.
· Only use designated black powder or Pyrodex in your muzzleloader, never use smokeless powder!
· Choose your shot carefully. With a muzzleloader you most likely have only one shot opportunity, so wait until an ideal shot presents itself. Don’t take chances.
· Moisture causes misfires. So if you are hunting in cold weather, make sure to keep your rifle cold. If you bring it inside, that change in temp can cause condensation and dampening of your powder or pellet. This spells disaster.
· Safety first. Muzzleloaders are still firearms, although primitive in nature, they still must be treated with care. Practice all of the safety guidelines you would for using a modern rifle. Treat every gun as if it were loaded, know what lies beyond your target before you pull the trigger.
· While it may be necessary to keep your muzzleloader loaded, remove the percussion cap or primer when transporting.
· If you experience a hang fire, keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction and wait no less than one full minute before opening the bolt. A spark may have reached the powder without any sound.
The rifle could fire at any moment during this minute. If the rifle does not fire within a minute, carefully follow the directions on how to handle a misfire.
Hunters are also reminded to read the complete details and regulations for deer hunting found in in the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide,” which is available free online at wildlifedepartment.com.
Quail numbers continue to decline
I wish there was good news to report for the upcoming quail season, but unfortunately new data released from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reflects lower numbers on their annual quail roadside surveys.
The ODWC has conducted annual roadside surveys in August and October since 1990 to provide an index of annual quail population fluctuations. The number of quail observed is reported to provide an index of quail abundance and indicates reproductive success.
ODWC employees surveyed 81 routes in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77counties. Oklahoma and Tulsa counties are not surveyed.
The state is divided into geographic regions and ecoregions to compare the index year to year. By looking at these divisions separately, biologists get a more precise view of on-the-ground conditions in each county.
These divisions also can give hunters a better idea of conditions in the county they intend to hunt.
The 2022 August roadside quail survey shows the statewide quail index down slightly from 2021, from 1.56 to 1.53 quail per route. This is 70.02 percent below the 33-year average, and 50.47 percent below the 10-year average of 3.089.
In the Southwest Region, the numbers are even more depressing, with nearly a 60 percent lower count than last year and more than 80 percent below the 10-year average.
“Several theories exist as to what has caused this decline,” said Tell Judkins, upland game biologist for the Wildlife Department. “Habitat loss and unfavorable weather seem to be the leading factors for this decline.”
Winter 2021-22 again brought several cold fronts and storms that held potential for negative impacts to quail that were likely more severe in areas of marginal habitat quality added Judkins. Spring and summer brought flash drought across much of the state. Rainfall during spring and summer has been sporadic, coming at times in monsoon-type storms rather than more usual systemic rains.
As of Sept. 1, drought was statewide, with nearly 50 percent of the state in extreme or exceptional drought.
“In 33 years of conducting these quail surveys, the August survey’s findings have not been the most reliable when it comes to forecasting the hunting season,” said Judkins. “The October roadside surveys will provide a better indication of what the upcoming quail season might have in store.