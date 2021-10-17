In a little less than a week hunters will have the first opportunity to head to the woods with a firearm, as well as the opening of one of the best kept secrets in deer hunting — the annual deer muzzleloader season (also known as the Primitive Firearms Season).
Set to run Oct. 23-31, statewide, the muzzleloader season attracts fewer hunters than the regular deer gun season that opens in late November. Still, last year just over 97,000 hunters harvested 17,414 deer by muzzleloader. This was the most taken during the primitive season since 2012. The record harvest by muzzleloader hunters was back in 2006, when nearly 30,000 deer were taken.
Weather impacts this season more than any other, and when the weather is good, hunters usually head to the field. Last year was a little warm, but did offer some good days in the field.
Deer muzzleloader season is going to be a great time to hunt and harvest deer. And hunters needing any motivation to go muzzleloader hunter need to look no further than the Wildlife Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages, where numerous photos display the successes already had by hunters participating in the deer archery and youth deer gun seasons.
The muzzleloader harvest makes up just over 15 percent of the overall deer harvest in Oklahoma, and it can be tough hunting, with just a 22 percent success rate for this season, but that number could increase with a good weak of weather.
The editors at Wide Open Spaces offers a few tips to muzzleloader season hunters, reminding them of the importance of spending time outdoors.
“The most common reason people get the black powder bug is to extend the hunting season, but black powder guns are also cheaper to shoot, and just plain fun.”
The time of year also makes muzzleloader season the perfect time to head to the woods. With cooler temps and deer activity increasing, a few days in the woods this time of year may be some of the most productive of all of the seasons.
According to research, mature bucks may put on as much as 30 pounds of body weight in preparation for the rutting season, when food becomes less attractive than female deer. Much of that weight comes from eating mast foods.
Hard mast such as acorns, pecans and other nuts and seeds are well known by hunters, but don’t overlook the soft mass such as pears, apples and persimmons. Find the food, and find the deer this time of year.
Hunters participating in the primitive season must wear the required amount of daylight fluorescent orange clothing, this being a hat and outer garment totaling at least 400 square inches of orange.
Hunters should also remember that only primitive firearms loaded from the muzzle are allowed during this season, and laser sights and other light enhancing devices are illegal.
Unfilled antlered licenses for the primitive season will be allowed to harvest an antlerless deer on the last day of the muzzleloader season in zones open to antlerless harvest.
To have a successful muzzleloading trip, follow these simple suggestions from the experts at Remington Firearms:
n Make sure to clean your muzzleloader before taking it out hunting and then immediately after shooting it once or twice in the field. The biggest cause of miss-fires is a dirty action. Black powder (or Pyrodex) is very corrosive and needs to be removed to prevent fowling.
nBefore loading, make sure the firearm is not already loaded. To make sure it is unloaded, insert the ramrod that should have been previously marked at the loaded mark.
nOnly use designated black powder or Pyrodex in your muzzleloader, never use smokeless powder!
nChoose your shot carefully. With a muzzleloader you most likely have only one shot opportunity, so wait until an ideal shot presents itself. Don’t take chances.
nMoisture causes misfires. So if you are hunting in cold weather, make sure to keep your rifle cold. If you bring it inside, that change in temp can cause condensation and dampening of your powder or pellet. This spells disaster.
nSafety first. Muzzleloaders are still firearms, although primitive in nature, they still must be treated with care. Practice all of the safety guidelines you would for using a modern rifle. Treat every gun as if it were loaded, know what lies beyond your target before you pull the trigger.
nWhile it may be necessary to keep your muzzleloader loaded, remove the percussion cap or primer when transporting.
nIf you experience a hang fire, keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction and wait no less than one full minute before opening the bolt. A spark may have reached the powder without any sound. The rifle could fire at any moment during this minute. If the rifle does not fire within a minute, carefully follow the directions on how to handle a misfire
Hunters are also reminded to read the complete details and regulations for deer hunting found in in the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide,” which is available free online at wildlifedepartment.com.
Mountain Man mentality not needed for muzzleloader season
While it may be called primitive firearms deer season, you don’t have to have a coonskin cap or a grizzled gray beard to participate. It may conjure up images of mountain men, but even novice hunters can quickly learn the skills of using a muzzleloading firearm.
Cruise the BassPro website, (or catalog if you are old school) and see all of the modern looking muzzleloaders, and it is evident that this is definitely a modern hunting season. Some hunters prefer to hold to the tradition of flintlocks and handmade firearms, while some just relish the chance to enter the woods with a more modern version.
Hunting deer with a muzzleloading firearm is a special opportunity for Oklahoma hunters. Wedged in between the opener of bow season and the more popular gun season, Primitive Firearms season is usually great weather to be in the field.
In addition, the fall woods are generally less crowded during the muzzleloader season compared with the modern firearms season, allowing hunters a chance to hunt deer that haven’t been heavily pressured. Consequently, muzzleloader hunters stand an excellent chance of bagging a big buck.
This year looks like it could be another good one statewide. Last year started off with a bang, as hunters had a great first weekend, but a warming trend in the middle of the week slowed things way down. Early forecasts are for cool nights and mild days – perfect for deer and hunters alike.
After getting a lot of rain this past year, Oklahoma’s deer herd looks healthy, and hunters should do well by hunting areas that have proven successful in the past.
Oklahomans are blessed with a wide variety of terrain that whitetail deer call home and a great diversity of wildlife areas managed by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Regardless of where you go it is always a good idea to do a little scouting before the season. Wildlife management areas offer a number of good deer hunting locations, here is a short list to get you started:
Altus Lugert WMA — covers 3,600 acres of Greer and Kiowa counties in southwest Oklahoma. The area lies adjacent to and north of Lake Altus and primarily north of Hwy 9 between Lone Wolf and Granite. Altus Lugert WMA consists mainly of river bottom and slough areas with dense vegetation. Slough areas are dominated by cattail and other aquatic species. Bottomland areas are heavily wooded with cottonwood, American elm, willow, Kentucky coffee, honey locust, cedar and saltcedar. A limited amount of mixed/tallgrass prairie interspersed with sandplum lies in the northeast portion of the area. Average annual precipitation is 26 inches.
The north fork of the Red River flows through the area. Water levels in the river and sloughs can vary between heavily flooded and dry. Occasional high lake levels back water into the WMA and create areas of flooded timber, resulting in excellent wetland habitat for waterfowl.
West Entrances from Granite: 1 mile east on State Hwy 9, 0.8 mile north on N2030, ½ mile east on E1410. Continue another mile north on N2030, 0.7 mile east into area. Continue another 2 miles north on N2030, 1.7 miles east into area.
East Entrance from Granite: 3 miles east on State Hwy 9, 0.8 mile north on N2050, ½ mile west on E1400.
Hackberry Flat WMA — covers 7,120 acres of southwestern Tillman County in Western Oklahoma. Located southeast of the town of Frederick, Hackberry Flat WMA is a combination of upland and wetland habitats. Hackberry is open for deer muzzeloader season.
The 3,700 acre wetland development unit consists of a variety of plants such as millet, sedges, and smartweed, and some agriculture fields. Uplands consist of agriculture fields, native grasses, improved grasses, and forbs, interspersed with mesquite, hackberry, Osage orange, black locust, and sand plum. The average annual precipitation for the area is approximately 27 inches.
From Frederick: 1 mile South on U.S. Hwy 183, 3 miles east on E1830, 5 miles south on N2240, east on Benson Rd (E1880) into area. Or, continue another mile south on N2240, east on Crawford Rd (E1890) to Center.
Mountain Park WMA — covers 5,400 acres in Kiowa County in southwest Oklahoma. The area is on the north and west sides of Tom Steed Reservoir which is north of Snyder on Hwy 183. Mountain Park WMA is a mixture of grassland, agriculture fields and areas of scrub mesquite. The agriculture fields consist of winter wheat and milo.
From Mountain Park: 7 miles north on U.S. Hwy 183. The WMA is located mainly north and west of this point and around the lake to the west.
For specific information regarding public hunting areas, licenses, bag limits, clothing requirements or legal firearms, consult the “2021-2022 Oklahoma Hunting Guide.”