Coaches can only do so much to make sure players understand the importance of the fundamental skills of the game but often it’s just up to individual players understanding the importance of those skills and taking on themselves to perfect those skills.

Once again Fort Cobb-Broxton boys will play for the Class B State Championship today at high noon at the “Big House” after pushing aside another challenger, Glencoe, by a 53-47 score. The title matchup will have the Mustangs meeting Calumet which beat Kinta, 39-34.

