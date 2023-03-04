Coaches can only do so much to make sure players understand the importance of the fundamental skills of the game but often it’s just up to individual players understanding the importance of those skills and taking on themselves to perfect those skills.
Once again Fort Cobb-Broxton boys will play for the Class B State Championship today at high noon at the “Big House” after pushing aside another challenger, Glencoe, by a 53-47 score. The title matchup will have the Mustangs meeting Calumet which beat Kinta, 39-34.
Elsewhere Friday there was a mixed bag of results involving Southwest Oklahoma teams including bad news for Lawton High School which saw its season come to an abrupt ending at the hands of Mustang in a 54-50 loss that will be a video that the Wolverines won’t want to see.
LHS was unable to make anything from long range as the Bronchos used a 3-2 matchup zone that kept the LHS outside game from getting any openings. And at the back of the zone was Jacobe Johnson, the Oklahoma football signee who came up with the biggest fan-pleaser of the game right before halftime as he drove from the free throw line to slam one home in impressive fashion.
The Bronchos will return tonight at 7 p.m. to face Deer Creek-Edmond which lost a 66-56 triple-overtime decision to Norman which won the 6A Area title to clinch the first of two State berths from the event.
Another Lawton team—MacArthur girls—will carry the Lawton banner today at 3 p.m. against Piedmont in a Class 5A Area consolation bracket game. The contest will be played at Edmond North High School and the winner will go to State.
Walters boys saw their State tournament hopes dashed Friday by a 72-53 loss to Oktaha in a Class 2A Area contest.
In Class 4A, Anadarko boys stayed alive with a 56-41 decision over Inola and the Warriors will chase a State tournament bid tonight at 7:30 p.m. against North Rock Creek which lost to Kingfisher in the title game of Class 4A Area IV last night.
Marlow boys failed to win their game with Roland, 37-29, the Outlaws will return tonight to face Lindsay for the other State big from Class 3A Area III. Lindsay beat Idabel, 56-53, in a Friday afternoon game at Ada High.
Mustangs going for gold
“This bunch of kids are just winners; they know what it takes to get to this level,” Fort Cobb-Broxton head coach Scott Hines said of his players. “It’s in their genes. The Willits boys get those winning traits from both sides of the family tree.”
When the game was on the line the Mustang were the team making free throws and playing great defense while Glencoe was missing front ends of 1-and-1 free throw opportunities, leaving points hanging on the rim.
“We talk about those things all the time; at every practice,” Hines said. “Our focus is always on defense and discipline. It’s about developing instincts and then being able to execute under the pressure of the moment. Our guys love being in those situations.”
Once again, the pace was fare from up-tempo as both teams were content to run their offense and wait for a mistake to open a lane to the rim.
The Mustangs had been nursing a slim lead most of the game and when Simien Collins dropped a trey, the lead had grown to seven at 48-41.
But Glencoe’s Tre Speer took the ensuing possession right down the lane and threw in a layup and drew contact as well. He sank the free throw and his conventional 3-point play had the Panthers within three again.
The margin was trimmed even smaller when Jaken Weedn hit a short jumper with 2:55 remaining in the game.
The Panthers had a chance to take the lead but they turned it over and Fort Cobb-Broxton’s Blayke Nunn found himself wide open and sank a layup for a 50-47 lead.
Then came a critical moment that could have really made the Mustangs’ job tough as freshman Eli Willits fouled out and Speer went to the free throw line for a pair of charity tosses. But he was unable to convert either.
At the other end Jaxon Willits did just the opposite; he made both ends of a 1-and-1 to push the lead to six, 53-47, as the clock clicked below the 1-minute mark.
Another foul gave the Panthers a chance to get close but once again both free throws missed and with 28 seconds remaining, the Mustangs’ fans started to come to their feet.
Glencoe tried to force a turnover but to no avail and by the time somebody was able to foul, there was just two seconds on the clock and this one was in the books.
“The advantage we have over many of these teams is that we have several guys who are really good at handling the ball and when they are fouled they can make free throws,” Hines said. “All of our guys are good free throw shooters but we do work on it a great deal. It pays off up here.”
The Mustangs will face a somewhat different look today against Calumet.
“Calumet isn’t that tall but they are all athletic,” Hines said. “They have one kid who comes off the bench who is about 6-4 but he’s not one of their big scorers. They are going to play 9 or 10 kids and we’re going to have to be ready for them constantly running guys in and out.”
That’s when his two “invaluable” assistants, son Cameron Hines and Dale Bellamy, will earn their pay.
“Those two keep working on our defensive matchups and they do a great job,” Hines said. “They both played for me and know what I expect. They are always there on the bench behind me offering things they have spotted. It’s great to have them on this staff.”
And both are winners, having played on past state championship teams for Fort Cobb-Broxton. Bellamy, who has already won several state titles as the baseball coach, will long be remembered for making two free throws at the end of a State title game that put the game into overtime where the Mustangs eventually pulled out the victory.
LHS unable to rally
The Wolverines were never able to sustain much offense against Mustang but when Madden Padilla hit a pair of free throws with 1:21 remaining the game was tied at 47-all.
The Bronchos then made one of their rare mistakes, turning the ball over and giving possession to the Wolverines but they were unable to connect again from long range.
Mustang had a chance to seal the outcome but was able to hit just one free throw with 15 seconds remaining for a 53-50 lead,
LHS advanced the ball into the offensive zone and called time to sketch out strategy with 10.5 remaining.
The Wolverines inbounded the ball but were unable to get a very good look as the Bronchos started to celebrate.