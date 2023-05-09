Dogpile

Members of Fort Cobb-Broxton’s baseball team dogpile near the mound after beating Roff, 9-4, to claim the Class B State championship Monday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

 Photo courtesy Sarah Phipps/Daily Oklahoman

Blain Davis pitched seven strong innings and Blayke Nunn drove in five runs as Fort Cobb-Broxton routed Roff, 9-4, Monday to capture the Class B State baseball title and cap an amazing sweep of three titles in one school year.

Davis wasn’t overpowering but the junior kept the Tigers off-balance all afternoon at Edmond Santa Fe High School and at times frustrated the Mustangs’ arch rival.

Recommended for you