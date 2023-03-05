Basketball players come in all shapes and sizes and finding just what elements of the game each of them has in their heart is what separates great coaches from the rest who earn the label working their way up the ranks.
Fort Cobb-Broxton senior Blayke Nunn said there is good reason the Mustangs beat Calumet, 68-52, Saturday to win the school’s eighth State championship, all of those under the leadership of head coach Scott Hines.
“We all came up knowing that each day, at each practice and at each game we get the same message,” Nunn said after scoring 18 points to lead the Mustangs to the title. “It’s awesome to play for him. He’s been around a long time and he knows what he’s talking about. Playing for somebody like Coach Hines is something special. He teaches us the important things and makes sure we practice as hard as we play.”
In the case of Nunn, the coaching is somewhat different because the 6-1 senior is the “post man” in the Mustangs’ lineup and during the playoffs he’s been giving up 2, 3 or even 4 inches to most of the guys he’s defending.
“The thing about playing against those bigger guys is you have to do a good job fronting them and then if they do work around you it’s your job to regain position and do whatever you can until you get some help,” Nunn said. “We work on those things and all our guys know what they need to do when those circumstances come up.”
They didn’t come up often Saturday as the Mustangs were in command from the outset, hitting some big long-range buckets and taking the lead for good in the first half and never looking back.
For most Fort Cobb-Broxton fans their biggest concern was finding a parking place as the State Fairgrounds was a beehive of activity with a car show and gun show happening at the same time. However, for the Mustangs their vehicle of choice was old yellow with George Mopope driving and gunslingers like Simien Collins, Jaxson Willits and even Nunn waiting in the back for their chance once they arrived on the “Big House” floor.
“This is the one we’ve been wanting since we seniors haven’t won a Gold Ball in basketball,” Nunn said. “We knew going into State that this was our final chance and we wanted to make sure we did what we needed to do to win.”
Now, like any good small-school athletic program, Nunn and the others will be ready for Monday’s first baseball practice where the Mustangs will be working to nail down the fall-spring sweep of State titles.
“We will be ready for baseball Monday,” Nunn said. “Baseball is actually my favorite sport and I’ve signed with Northern Oklahoma Junior College in Tonkawa.”
“That’s good news to the ears of baseball coach Dale Bellamy who had a big hand in the basketball title win as he’s been on the bench with Hines since he played a key role in helping Hines win one of his first titles in 2005 as Bellamy hit two clutch free throws at the end of regulation to get the Mustangs into overtime where they won the title.
“Coach Bellamy has told us that story hundreds of times,” Nunn said. “But we think it’s awesome that he and Cameron (assistant coach Hines) both came back here after college to coach. They have been a big part of this team. Cameron has showed us some of the moves he’s used to help get into the lane and to get open looks.”
For the record, Scott Hines has now led the Mustangs to eight State titles starting in 2000. His other titles came in 2005, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
This one never really got closer than 10 points after halftime. There was a brief moment when Calumet got within nine but as fast as you could put that bucket on the scoreboard, Eli Willits was scoring at the other end. And then when the Chieftans made mistakes the Mustangs made them pay as J. Willits took a pass from his brother to arrange a 51-37 lead.
The Chieftans got a bucket to fall and Coach Jacob Mayfield called time to try and rally his troops but to no avail.
From there it became gambling time as Calumet was forced to press and the Mustangs kept going over the top and finding willing hands waiting for perfect passes that results in layups. Nunn had much of the late fun, getting a pass from J. Willits and completing a conventional 3-point play as the score jumped to 65-49 and all that was left to do was the traditional dogpile.