Tough Mustang

Senior Blayke Nunn waits to get his State championship medal after scoring 18 points to lead Fort Cobb-Broxton boys to a 68-52 victory over Calumet Saturday in the Class B State championship game.

 Courtesy

Basketball players come in all shapes and sizes and finding just what elements of the game each of them has in their heart is what separates great coaches from the rest who earn the label working their way up the ranks.

Fort Cobb-Broxton senior Blayke Nunn said there is good reason the Mustangs beat Calumet, 68-52, Saturday to win the school’s eighth State championship, all of those under the leadership of head coach Scott Hines.

