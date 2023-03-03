In a couple of weeks the Willits brothers will be working their smooth double play skills on the baseball field for Fort Cobb-Broxton, however, Thursday they put together a pretty good double play on the basketball floor at the “Big House” and it saved the top-ranked Mustangs’ title hopes with a tense 45-43 victory over Goodwell.
With the game tied and the Eagles holding the ball for a final shot, junior brother Jaxon saw a play developing inside the paint and was able to sag off his own man and knock the ball away from Goodwell post Ben Schreiner. Willits grabbed the ball, fed it to freshman brother Eli and he did the rest, using a nifty Euro step to weave between two Goodwell defenders and calmly put in the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds remaining.
Goodwell got the ball to mid-court before calling time to plot a final set play and as everyone figured, the 6-4 Schreiner figured into those plans. First guard Cristian Gaucin drove the lane, launched a shot that bounced off the rim and Schreiner’s bid at the follow didn’t materialize and the large crowd of Fort Cobb-Broxton fans celebrated.
The wild win puts the Mustangs into the Class B semifinals which will be played at 9 a.m. with a surprising foe, Glencoe. The fact that Glencoe is in the semifinals isn’t really that surprising because the Panthers have had plenty of success at State but Roff came in ranked No. 2 and was expected to battle the Mustangs for the berth in the finals but Glencoe ended that with a 52-43 win.
On the other side of the bracket Kinta got a 54-50 surprise win over Buffalo Valley which had messed up the pairings with its win over Roff in the Area finals. Calumet will meet Kinta at 10:30 a.m. after the Chieftans knocked out Sentinel, 62-54.
That early-morning State matchup got the day started for the remaining Southwest Oklahoma teams and as the morning moved aside and the afternoon wave of Area games began, the teams representing Southwest Oklahoma started to find the going tough. But one that didn’t avoid the rash of losses was MacArthur girls who pulled away late to deck Del City, 63-47. The Highlanders will go for a berth in State for the second straight season when they battle Piedmont Saturday at Edmond North at 3 p.m.
The only other Lawton team still playing will be the Lawton High School boys who must beat Mustang tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Chickasha and then turn around and beat Norman or Deer Çreek-Edmond Saturday night for a trip to State.
Class B boys field wide open
Fort Cobb-Broxton boys coach Scott Hines had predicted a “wide open” battle for the Class B title and after the four quarterfinal games Thursday that is just the case with at least a couple of upsets.
“To be honest, I’ve been ranking Glencoe No. 1 all season because their best player is their point guard who had Tommy John (elbow) surgery after baseball last spring and he just started playing at the start of the playoffs,” Hines said. “He’s about 6-3 and big and strong and really can go downhill and take the ball to the rim. I said at the pairings meeting that I thought it was wide open and that is pretty much how it’s going right now.”
The fact that the Mustangs are part of that equation came about because of good scouting and use of time outs.
“Jaxon was able to spot them running a set to get the ball to the big kid and he just sags down and is able to break up the pass,” Hines said. “Then he got the ball to his brother who did the rest.”
Schreiner didn’t get his scoring average and while Blayke Nunn did a good job defensively on the Goodwell post, it did allow some other open looks for the Eagles.
“Blayke did a good job but when we sagged off those guards they burned us with some threes,” Hines said. “That’s something we knew could be an issue but we had to do what we could to keep the big guy from hurting us inside.”
Hines was also surprised with the pace that Goodwell was content to use in the game.
There were few area winners in the mid-size schools starting with Elgin girls whio saw their bid to reach State fall by the wayside in a 49-27 loss against Classen SAS Thursday at Hennessey High School.
The Elgin boys also saw their season end as the same Classen SAS school handed the Owls a 50-37 loss in an afternoon game at Hennessey.
The news was similar in Class 4A Area IV as both Anadarko teams struggled. The Anadarko girls were edged out at the buzzer by Oolagah, 44-43, while the Warriors were still battling John Marshall in the final game at Noble Thursday at press time.
In Class 3A Area III at Ada, the Marlow girls were eliminated, 41-36, at the hands of Roland during the night session.
The good news for Marlow fans is that the Outlaws will face Roland tonight at 7:30 p.m. for the boys championship and a ticket to State.
Walters saw both its teams bow out in. Class 2A Area II as the Lady Blue Devils lost to Oktaha, 53-31, in the evening session but the Blue Devils rallied for a 69-62 OT win against at Seminole High School.
The Highlanders were struggling in the first half but after the haltime break the tide changed for good as Mac cut down on the empty possessions and slowly pulled away as the inside might of Alayna Vines and Alyssa Mack was more than the smaller Eagles could handle.
The game was tied late in the first half, 43-all, but Mac’s Layla Moseby hit a bucket at the buzzer after Vines batted down a DC pass and Moseby was in the right place at the right time.
Mac finally worked the lead into double figures as Mack scored on a wide-open inbounds play and the Highlanders quickly forced another turnover but were unable to work the clock much as they had their own turnover problems.
But with DC missing the front end of two straight 1-and-1s it opened the door for Mac and Vines and Company walked through to seal the win.