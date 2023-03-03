Basketball

In a couple of weeks the Willits brothers will be working their smooth double play skills on the baseball field for Fort Cobb-Broxton, however, Thursday they put together a pretty good double play on the basketball floor at the “Big House” and it saved the top-ranked Mustangs’ title hopes with a tense 45-43 victory over Goodwell.

With the game tied and the Eagles holding the ball for a final shot, junior brother Jaxon saw a play developing inside the paint and was able to sag off his own man and knock the ball away from Goodwell post Ben Schreiner. Willits grabbed the ball, fed it to freshman brother Eli and he did the rest, using a nifty Euro step to weave between two Goodwell defenders and calmly put in the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds remaining.

Recommended for you