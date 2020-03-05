Scott Hines hasn’t brought up last year’s state tournament to his players this season. The Fort Cobb-Broxton coach hasn’t had to.
“I’ve chosen not to say a word,” Hines said. “I’ve not verbally addressed it because they know.”
Of course they know. How could they forget? They can still feel it, still taste it. They still remember what it felt like, watching their rivals celebrate with the trophy and banner that had been theirs for four years.
The Mustangs entered the 2019 state tournament chasing history. They were the four-time defending Class A boys basketball state champions and one more title would tie them with the great Douglass teams of the first half of the 2010s for most consecutive basketball state championships.
But in the finals, it was a familiar foe — a Cyril team whom the Mustangs had played seven times in the previous three years, including three postseason matchups and a state semifinal the previous year) — who spoiled the party and took home the Gold Ball.
Tonight, 369 days later, the Mustangs (25-2) return to the scene of the crime as Fort Cobb makes its eighth consecutive state tournament trip. The quest for another championship begins tonight as the No. 3 Mustangs face No. 10 Stuart in the quarterfinals, tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. at Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
While the memory of last year’s defeat still stings, there might be some benefits to the state title streak having ended. Fort Cobb is not the center of the Class A world. In fact, one could argue that many Class A fans are busy talking about who isn’t at the Big House, namely the defending state champions from Cyril, as well as No. 2 Canute. And despite being the highest-ranked team left, Fort Cobb hasn’t had to deal with a lot of the same pre-tournament hype as it had during the streak.
“I don’t know if we’ve had the pressure on us (this year) as we’ve had in the past, from the outside at least,” Hines said. “We might be a little bit more (under the radar) this time around. But people still have high expectations, myself included. Inside of our locker room, we still expect to play well, if not win it all.”
This is the first state trip since 2011 that won’t include one of Hines’ sons as an integral player for the team. After Kellen’s graduation last spring, the team might not have a fiery senior leader as the primary ball-handler (in fact, the team only has one senior who sees significant minutes, Brennan Phy), but Hines said his team is still “pretty similar to what we’ve been in the past couple of years”. They still play good defense. They still attack the glass like their lives depend on it. They still have guys who can shoot exceptionally well.
And few shoot the ball better than leading scorer Tyson Eastwood. After a blood clot slowed his progress last season, Eastwood is enjoying an outstanding junior campaign, averaging 21 points per game, as well as about eight rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Phy and Kyler Denton each contribute about 11 points per game while locking down on the opponent’s top players.
The Mustangs face a Stuart (25-5) team who plays a zone defense, which will test the Mustangs’ offense. The Hornets are long, both on the perimeter and down low, where 6’7 Anthony Waterdown looms. And while the Mustangs might be the highest-ranked team left, Hines knows it’s not always the highest-ranked or even most talented team who comes away with the trophy.
“Sometimes, you just run into a hot team. In ‘13, we were 28-0, ranked No. 1 and ran into a Kiowa team who just made shots from everywhere,” Hines said. “So we know we can’t take any team lightly.”
When the teams take the floor tonight, it will be the Mustangs’ first time on the Big House floor since that fateful night last year. But it is also a floor on which many of the Fort Cobb players have participated in celebratory dog piles after winning state championships.
“Those guys have tasted it, they know what it feels like (to win),” Hines said. “But they also know how it feels to come up short and what that tastes like.”
The next three days will determine what feeling Fort Cobb players and fans return to Caddo County with.