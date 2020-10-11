OKLAHOMA CITY—Canute’s Colby Maddox limited Fort Cobb-Broxton to just four hits and the Trojans were able to manufacture an unearned run in the top of the sixth to edge the Mustangs, 1-0, in the Class A Fall baseball championship game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Saturday afternoon.
Fort Cobb-Broxton senior Kyler Denton fanned five and allowed six hits on the mound but the Trojans were able to take advantage of an error and one of those hits in the sixth to push across the only run of the game. Tyson Eastwood came on to pitch the top of the seventh for the Mustangs and he fanned three straight batters to give the Caddo County team a chance to tie the game, or win, in the bottom of the seventh.
However, Maddox, who went the distance and allowed just four hits, was able to set the Mustangs down without any damage to start the celebration.