Fort Cobb-Broxton boys caught fire in the second half, hitting 6 of 7 3-point shots in a matter of minutes to take command as the Mustangs coasted to a 63-42 victory over Duke Friday night at Cache High School to earn a berth in next week’s Class B State Tournament.
The news wasn’t as good for Apache boys who saw a 12-point lead vanish down the stretch in the Class A Area Tournament at Chickasha High School as Caddo earned a 60-55 victory to advance to State. The good news for the Warriors is they can punch their ticket to State this evening at 7:30 p.m. against Texhoma which eliminated Cyril boys, 59-58, Friday afternoon.
The Cyril girls had their chances against Caddo but lost, 34-32, and will have to beat Canute tonight at 6 p.m. to earn a berth in the State meet.
Earlier Friday at Cache, Sentinel beat Big Pasture, 64-28, Fand that will give it a chance to make State by beating Duke.
Hammon girls won the Class B Area title with a 59-29 win over Lookeba-Sickles which will face Mt. View-Gotebo tonight at 6 p.m. for the other Class B girls berth from that Area Tournament.
The large crowd of fans who showed up to watch the Fort Cobb-Broxton/Duke boys game saw plenty of great action but the problem for Duke fans was those big plays were coming from the Mustangs.
However, when the Tigers produced a 5-0 run late in the third quarter, the Fort Cobb-Broxton lead was down to 13 at 44-31.
There was no panic, though, as veteran coach Scott Hines called time and re-focused his players as they closed the third quarter with a 48-34 lead.
The next couple of minutes showed what the Mustangs are capable of producing as freshman Eli Willits had a nice spin move and layup for a 50-34 lead then junior Kray Rogers sank a mid-range jumper and a trey on back-to-back possessions and the lead had blossomed to 55-34 as Duke coach Nick Gable quickly called another timeout.
Gable tried to settle his tired club down but Rogers added another trey for a 58-34 lead and the huge group of Fort Cobb-Broxton fans started to celebrate.
Rogers just keeps improving as he learns more and more about his teammates after two seasons with the Mustangs.
“My mom always told me to not be selfish and that you love assists because two people are happy on those,” he said. “Mom also taught me to be a leader regardless of what grade you are in.
“I think the thing about this bunch of guys is we all trust each other. The more games we play together the more comfortable we get.”
And as the Mustangs get more comfortable the opponents get more nervous.
The mom Rogers refers to is Jana Hilbert Rogers, the current Fort Cobb-Broxton girls coach and a former Walters All-State player and former coach at Walters and Cordell until taking the Fort Cobb girls job last season.
The family has fit right in with the Mustangs.
“I think our experience is getting better with each game,” Scott Hines said after his team clinched its 11th straight trip to the State Tournament.
“Kray just has a contagious energy about him, but our entire group is very unselfish. We have started calling Eli Havlicek because of what he is able to do whenever he steps on the court,” Hines said. “We are pretty good on a normal night but when we go off on a 7-of-8 stretch from long range it really get this bunch going."
While the Fort Cobb-Broxton fans and players will have a night off, clinching a State berth Friday means that Hines and assistants Cameron Hines and Dale Bellamy are probably going to head out across the state to scout teams they might face next week at the State Fairgrounds Arena where all three days of the Class B State Tournament will be at the ”Big House” this season due to the rotation schedule.
Lawton teams struggle
Friday was not a good day for the three local boys teams as Eisenhower and MacArthur were both beaten and saw their seasons come to an end.
Lawton High School didn’t play well in the Class 6A Regional at the Wolverines’ Gym but still managed a 54-45 victory to advance to next week. LHS boys will face Choctaw tonight at 7 p.m. after the Yellowjackets beat Putnam City, 43-39, in the other semifinal game.
LHS played again without post Tyrone Amacker and he isn’t expected to be in the lineup tonight as well.
In Class 5A, Guthrie ended Mac’s season with a 71-46 victory and the Bluejays will face Carl Albert for the Area Tournament title tonight after the Titans beat Duncan, 84-30.
Piedmont was able to dump Eisenhower, 76-40, to earn the right to face Oklahoma City Southeast tonight at 7 p.m. at Southeast. The Spartans beat Santa Fe South, 103-52, in Friday’s other semifinal game.
The area’s other 5A boys team, Altus, was eliminated by Mount Saint Mary’s, 54-49. Saint Mary will face El Reno in the title game after the Indians beat Guymon, 63-37.
The only city girls team remaining in the regional tournaments is Mac girls who face Glenpool; today at 2 p.m. at Mac for a title.
4A, 3A, 2A teams win
Several area teams were able to advance in 4A, 3A and 2A regionals Friday.
Cache girls edged Broken Bow, 49-47, and will play Plainview tonight after it beat Crossings Christian, 51-39, Friday.
Cache boys were eliminated with a 55-41 loss to Broken Bow Friday afternoon.
Elgin girls got their offense going Friday in a 64-23 victory over Cushing. The Lady Owls will meet Bishop McGuinness today at 1:30 p.m. needing a win to advance to next week’s Area Tournament. McGuinness had little trouble beating Oklahoma Christian School Friday, 71-46.
The area’s best effort in Class 4A has been from Anadarko as both teams will play for Area titles tonight at North Rock Creek High School. The Anadarko girls face Fort Gibson at 6 p.m. and the boys face North Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m.
In Class 3A both Comanche teams were eliminated and Frederick girls also ended their season. Comanche girls fell, 48-41, while Frederick girls were edged by Lone Grove, 54-49. On the boys side Silo whipped Comanche, 59-28.
In Class 2A, both Walters teams have a chance to play next week after both won Friday games. The Walters boys edged Stratford, 39-38, and will face Dibble today at 3 p.m.
The Walters girls were impressive Friday, routing Dibble, 45-25, and earning a game against Mangum today at 1:30 p.m. Mangum edged Stratford, 36-31, to stay in the race.