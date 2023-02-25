Fort Cobb-Broxton boys caught fire in the second half, hitting 6 of 7 3-point shots in a matter of minutes to take command as the Mustangs coasted to a 63-42 victory over Duke Friday night at Cache High School to earn a berth in next week’s Class B State Tournament.

The news wasn’t as good for Apache boys who saw a 12-point lead vanish down the stretch in the Class A Area Tournament at Chickasha High School as Caddo earned a 60-55 victory to advance to State. The good news for the Warriors is they can punch their ticket to State this evening at 7:30 p.m. against Texhoma which eliminated Cyril boys, 59-58, Friday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you