BETHEL — If it wasn’t enough to have to drive 2-1/2 and 3-1/2 hours to play Class A Regional and Area Tournament games over the past two weeks, Saturday night, even with his Fort Cobb-Broxton boys already safely in their eighth straight State Tournament, coach Scott Hines was back on the road, driving another 2-1/2 hours to go scout possible opponents for next week’s action in Oklahoma City.
“We’re going to scout Hydro-Eakly and Regent Prep because there is a good chance we might get one of those two teams,” Hines said. “We also have Mr. Klugh (former coach/superintendant Dennis) going to Muskogee to watch Stuart and Calumet because there is an outside chance we might get one of them.”
All that was made possible by the Mustangs taking care of business Friday, beating Quinton, 50-39, with another strong defensive effort in the Class A Area finals at Bethel.
“They had a big kid who was about 6-5 but really bulky and physical,” Hines said. “Kyler (Denton) did a great job on him; they really had a battle inside. They were both dog-tired there at the end.
“Another key was they had a little guard who scored 17 on us in the first half so we switched and put Brennan Phy on him and he pretty much shut him down after the break. It was just a strong defensive effort by the guys.”
Offensively Tyson Eastwood led the way with 19 and freshman Jackson Willitts added 12.
“We didn’t make many shots, but sometimes when you are making those long bus rides you leave your shot on the bus,” Hines said. “But we kept battling and got it done.”
Hines wasn’t surprised at some of the other happenings in the A Boys bracket.
“I knew that bunch (Arapaho-Butler) might be a challenge for Cyril,” Hines said after learning that Cyril had lost a tough 49-43 overtime loss Friday night. “Arapaho beat Hydro-Eakly this season and have some good wins. There are actually 15 to 20 really good teams in Class A this year; it’s as well balanced as I’ve ever seen.”
One thing is certain, though, the Mustangs will be the No. 1 seed when the field and pairings are announced Sunday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Fort Cobb-Broxton fans will know where to drive, to the Big House at the State Fairgrounds as Class A boys will be there for Thursday’s quarterfinals.
However, defending Class A State champion Cyril will not be at the Big House after suffering two loses in the Area Tournament, the finally shocker a 63-59 setback to Vici.
Here’s what happened with some of the other area teams:
Class 4A
As expected, Anadarko girls coasted to another regional title Saturday, routing Ada, 77-37, behind another amazing defensive effort and plenty of offense at the other end.
The Warriors are the decided favorite in 4A and now they will push on toward the 4A Area Tournament matchup against Tuttle Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Midwest City High School.
Last night the Warriors bolted out to a 21-8 lead and never looked back. It was 41-11 at halftime as the defense totally throttled Ada.
Kaylee Borden led the balanced attack with 20, Libbi Zinn hit five treys for her 15 and the rest of the crew did their part to make it a comfortable title game for Coach Jeff Zinn.
In the boys title game Ada ended Cache’s playoff unbeaten run with a 43-25 victory. The Bulldogs used their same tough defense to make the Cougars work for everything but on offense the Bulldogs weren’t able to get enough shots to drop. However, Miles Thompson’s Bulldogs can still make it to State with three wins this week in the Area Tournament at Midwest City.
There was somewhat of a surprise in the boy’s consolation bracket where Elgin emerged as the team to advance to Area as Ryan Green’s club beat athletic John Marshall, 43-38, Saturday.
John Marshall had the edge early, leading 15-8, but Elgin dominated the middle two quarters by a 21-11 score to take the lead and hang on for the tense victory.
Beau Hargis led Elgin with 19.
Friday the Owls beat Anadarko, 35-26, once again getting a tough defensive effort to slow down the Warriors. In that game a 4-4 tie after one quarter turned into a 14-9 lead at halftime and after that it was a fierce battle each trip down the court.
Seneca Coleman led the Owls in that game with 10.