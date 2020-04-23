A thought occurred to me while I prepared to write part 2 of this. In fact, it actually began to creep into my head while I was writing part 1.
Doing a mock draft with no trades is sort of pointless. Truthfully, mock drafts in and of themselves are just guess work to begin with, but we all know teams are going to wheel and deal over the next three days, and tonight especially. I even had created a spreadsheet listing every team’s pick (at least in the first three rounds) to better figure out which franchises actually had the draft capital to pull such moves off.
But in the seven-ish years that I’ve been doing mock drafts, I rarely included trades, in large part because my goal is not to play Nostradamus and predict what will happen on draft night. Rather, it’s to point out specific team needs and show what trends I think might happen. And even though there are not trades in my mock, if I believe a pick is likely to be traded, I typically indicate those feelings in the write-up on said pick.
So believe me, I know trades will happen. But then again, these are “unprecedented” times we live in. And based on complaints from NFL GMs after the mock draft, it’s possible it’ll be too complicated for them to handle being away from their draft rooms.
Anyway, now that I have successfully covered my backside, let’s get on with the second half of the first round.
17. COWBOYS – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
Ultimately, I think the Cowboys could and maybe should trade out of here, either up to get someone like a C.J. Henderson or back to gain more picks. But if they stay at 17, it really comes down to three, maybe four players in my eyes. Dallas HAS to improve defensively, and I think you look at the positions where you lost key parts to free agency. Robert Quinn is gone, so I could see them going with K’Lavon Chaisson out of LSU or A.J. Epenesa of Iowa to complement Tank Lawrence. Or maybe they decide they miss Jeff Heath more than they ever knew need an upgrade at safety and chase Xavier McKinney from Alabama. But in the end, the departure of Byron Jones leaves this team with a group of corners who haven’t been consistent enough, in my opinion, to lead this defense going forward. I’m not sure if any of the available CBs are worthy of the 17th pick, and Fulton is probably a reach here. But he’s sort of cut out of that Byron Jones cloth, able to play press, zone and even loom as a quasi-safety from time to time.
18. DOLPHINS – Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
The Dolphins get a quarterback, just maybe not the one everyone initially expected. I have serious questions about both Love and Herbert, but Love has apparently been winning many a fan in NFL circles. If Miami does want Love, they’ll probably need to take him here rather than wait until their third first-round pick, with teams like New Orleans and New England set to pick as well.
19. RAIDERS – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Yes, he might have only had two interceptions last year, but I think it’s time we stopped looking at that stat as the end-all, be-all way to judge corners. Yes, his technique gets him in trouble at times, but great athlete and has the type of swagger and attitude Gruden and the people of Vegas will love.
20. JAGUARS – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Maybe a little early in some people’s books, but ask any coach or player who faced Utah this season and they’ll tell you this kid is a player. Physical, seems to fit what Doug Marrone is putting together.
21. EAGLES – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
The Eagles would have loved to get a receiver, and in real life, they might trade up to get one. But if Murray is their consolation prize, what a consolation it is. Not only does he possess sideline-to-sideline speed and a great motor, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find better character in this class.
22. VIKINGS – K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
In real life, I don’t think he lasts this long, not with the raw speed and athleticism off the edge he possesses.
23. PATRIOTS – A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
I know everyone thinks the Pats need to get their heir to the QB throne, but I wouldn’t force that. And Belichik is not the type to make a splashy pick just for the sake of the splash.
24. SAINTS – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Fantastic speed whose play tended to get overshadowed by the other superstars on that team. But anyone who watched the College Football Playoffs, especially the national championship game, saw first-round talent.
25. VIKINGS – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
This is probably a bit high for Higgins, but one look at Minnesota’s depth chart shows just how desperate they’ll be to find a complementary piece to go alongside Adam Thielen now that Stefon Diggs is gone.
26. DOLPHINS – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
With three picks in the first, the ‘Fins can either trade up to get a particular player, or they can try to find three building blocks for the future. If they can snag the best safety in the draft, along with one of the top 2-3 tackles in addition to a potential QB of the future, that’s worth staying for in my book.
27. SEAHAWKS – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
This is almost too easy. He fits this defense to a T, and is arguably the best run-stuffing edge player in this class.
28. RAVENS – Cesar Ruiz, OG/C, Michigan
A lot of people don’t like the idea of drafting an interior offensive lineman in the first round, but when those picks pan out (i.e. Dallas taking Travis Frederick in 2013), those nay-sayers get shut down real quickly.
29. TITANS – Josh Jones, OT, Houston
This Titans team is tough to figure out in terms of holes. They just paid their QB, paid their RB and their defense was nasty as could be during the playoffs. But the loss of right tackle Jack Conklin can’t be overstated. Even if Jones doesn’t start right away, he could provide a nice bookend to Taylor Lewan.
30. PACKERS – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
Aaron Rodgers could absolutely use somebody to take the top off the defense, and Aiyuk, who shined after being in N’Keal Harry’s shadow for a season, fits that bill.
31. 49ERS – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
That defense showed its warts against Kansas City in the Super Bowl (of course, KC was capable of doing that to many teams). Diggs isn’t an instant fix, and is still getting to know the position. But his athleticism and the fact that he was part of a great defensive run at Alabama make him too good to pass up here.
32. CHIEFS – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Is it too early to take a running back? Not when your leading rusher last year couldn’t cross the 500-yard plateau. I know DeAndre Swift is considered the better back, but Taylor seems to better fit the Chiefs’ scheme.
Here’s to a fun draft night, everyone! Virtual cheers!