Muldowney enjoys dual role with Bulldogs

Cache will be counting on the hard running of Connor Muldowney when the Bulldogs take on Altus.

 File photo

Connor Muldowney is a versatile two-way performer for Cache’s football team; a senior who is eager to improve and is agreeable to being coached up often.

That is an important characteristic considering his Cache coaches offer tips on improving his play and when he’s home, his dad offers his advice.

