Muldowney enjoys dual role with Bulldogs

Connor Muldowney is a versatile two-way performer for Cache’s football team; a senior who is eager to improve and is agreeable to being coached up often.
That is an important characteristic considering his Cache coaches offer tips on improving his play and when he’s home, his dad offers his advice.
“It’s fun getting tips on technique from Coach (Les) Abbott and then when my dad offers the same tips, I figure I need to pay close attention,” he said.
Muldowney’s dad is Tyrone, a former standout for Lawton High School during the mid-1970s.
“Dad played on the defensive line and since that’s where they have me playing now; he had a lot of college offers and was an All-American so it’s pretty good advice,” the 6-2, 205-pound senior said.
The difference is young Muldowney has the speed to run the short relays for the Bulldogs which makes him good offensive threat as well. Connor led the Bulldogs in rushing last season and is hoping for a good season this year.
“I love helping our offensive team and am willing to do whatever they need me to do,” he said. “We made too many mistakes last week (in a loss to Tuttle) and what we have to do is have a short memory. If we make a mistake or bust an assignment, we have to forget it and work harder the next play.”
Muldowney is one of seven or eight Bulldogs going both ways and while the conditioning was good with few cramps, the 7 p.m. game time and hot turf affected Cache more than the host Tigers.
“We didn’t really have any problems with cramps but we all got pretty tired and it affected how we played,” he said. “Hopefully being home this week we will be able to have a later kickoff and the heat might not be as much of an issue.”
When he’s on defense, Muldowney wants to keep improving and he has a plan to follow.
“I just need to keep being violent with my hands and throwing off blockers and go hard and make plays,” he said. “I think we have a chance to be good defensively if everyone keeps improving and learning from any mistakes we make.”
Obviously with his size and quickness, Muldowney will more than likely get some college offers and that’s been his goal for years.
“I’m a huge football fan and will watch college or NFL football whenever I have a chance,” he said. “My goal is to play at the college level and I know what it takes to reach that goal so I’m determined to help my team and that will in turn help my college chances.”
When it comes to a career after football, he’s thinking about something in the culinary world which makes sense since dad owns the Lawton Atlanta Bread and Jersey Mike’s and his family owned the old Bavarian Bakery for many years.
“I enrolled in a culinary class this semester because I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” he said. “Dad and I have talked about the business and that’s something that I may do after college.”
Like most players, a good steak cooked medium rare with a loaded baked potato will work just fine but there is an alternative meal that comes at home.
“My mom Michelle makes amazing spaghetti and while I think it’s great, some of my friends have eaten it with us and they say the same thing, so I trust their judgement as well,” he said. “She buys the ingredients and just whips it up and it’s always amazing.”
With college on his mind he’s currently taking two concurrent classes, English Comp I and US History.
“I just want to get the basics started and see where things take me after this year,” he added. “I think all kids wanting to go to college need to start working as early as possible on preparing for that next step.”
The next step on the field will be tonight’s game at home against Altus.
“We just need to be more consistent and move the ball and stop making mistakes that stop drives,” he said. “We are still confident we can have a good district season but it would be huge to get a win against Altus this week.”
Come Saturday he can expect “being coached up” some more at home and also at the fieldhouse.