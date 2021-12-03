WEATHERFORD — Throughout its magical 2021 football season, Mountain View-Gotebo had captured all the good qualities of the previous season. And by getting past the state semifinals this time, it felt like the Tigers had exorcised some of the demons from last season.
On Friday night, however, it was deja vu all over again. This time, it was on an even bigger stage.
Penalties, missed tackles and key injuries once again foiled Mtn. View-Gotebo's plans in the Class C state championship game against Timberlake, falling 48-36.
Mountain View fell behind early on a Merric Judd run to make it 8-0 Timberlake. But Landon Sechrist answered with a long touchdown run to even the score. But in a harbinger of things to come, Timberlake star J.J. Pippin got loose for a touchdown. He would score again later to make it 22-8 by the end of the quarter. Sechrist would cut into that lead with another score, making it 22-16.
Mountain View appeared to get the big play when Aiden Kimberlin tipped a pass, which was then intercepted by Sechrist and returned for a touchdown. But, MVG was flagged for pass interference, wiping out the big play and giving Timberlake the ball back.
But for once, the MVG defense came up big on a late down, forcing a turnover on downs.
Mt. View had a chance to get back in the game just before halftime, having an apparent back-breaking interception by Timberlake negated a penalty. Mt. View scored when Rylan Belcher heaved a pass to the end zone that was brought down by Kimberlin for the touchdown, cutting the lead to 28-22 with seven seconds left before halftime and giving the team from Kiowa County momentum, for a moment.
That was short-lived, as on Timberlake's next possession, Pippin got open downfield to haul in a Jenlink pass for a long touchdown catch as the second quarter clock expired.
The second half started just as ominously as the first ended, as Mt. View went 3-and-out. Timberlake responded with another J.J. Pippin score to go up 42-22. But MVG responded with a quality drive, capped by a 43-yard touchdown pass by Belcher to fellow senior L.J. Hooper. The conversion was good, making the score 42-30 with 5:06 left in the 3rd.
With just under four minutes to go in the half, the nightmare scenario happened for Mt. View-Gotebo fans as Rylan Belcher, whose ankle injury in the 2020 semifinals played a role in the Tigers' loss to Tyrone, was helped off the field with a limp. Rylan's brother Dalton, the Tigers' top receiver and backup quarterback, had left the game in the 2nd quarter with a hand injury.
Unlike last season, Rylan Belcher didn't go back out on the field. He stood and watched on the sidelines as his career came to an end.