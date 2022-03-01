Mountain View-Gotebo had to wait a long time for its first-ever berth in the boys state basketball tournament. The folks in Kiowa County only had to wait a year to see berth No. 2.
The No. 2 Tigers blew out Leedey 45-25 in the boys Class B Area I championship at Woodward on Monday night, securing a spot in this weekend’s state tournament in Oklahoma City.
The other local team left in Class B, the No. 8 Fort Cobb-Broxton boys, fell to No. 4 Glencoe, 59-40. The Mustangs will try to make it 10 consecutive state tournament appearances in the consolation final against Earlsboro tonight in Stroud.
Both Anadarko squads beat rival Chickasha in the Class 4A regional consolation brackets on Monday.
The Frederick boys beat Comanche 67-55 while the Comanche girls ended Frederick’s season, 76-41.
The Walters girls stayed alive, beating Hinton.