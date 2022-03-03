In a rematch of the Caddo County Tournament championship, Southwest Oklahoma’s two representatives at the small-school state tournaments face off in a battle between a rising power and a traditional Goliath.
Undefeated No. 2 Mt. View-Gotebo (26-0) and No. 8 Fort Cobb-Broxton (23-6) will play one another in the Class B state quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Washington High School. The teams faced off in the Caddo County championship in January, with MVG taking a 57-47 win.
The winner faces either No. 6 Stringtown or No. 1 Roff in the semifinals in the “Big House” at the State Fairgrounds on Friday. The other two semifinals pit No. 5 Duke and No. 14 Buffalo Valley and No. 4 Glencoe and unranked Leedey.
Mountain View-Gotebo made its first-ever state tournament trip last season, falling in the state quarterfinals to Varnum. Coach Landon Scales team brought back plenty from last season’s squad and possesses good size in 6’9 Skyler Kimberlin and 6’4 Jagger Worley.
The Mustangs are in their 10th consecutive state tournament, 18th overall. Under head coach Scott Hines, Fort Cobb is no stranger to this stage. Led by Jaxon Willits, Ian Taylor, Kray Rogers and Blayke Nunn, the Mustangs enter State in the rare position as the underdog.
All state tournament games are available to stream online on the NFHS Network.