MOUNTAIN VIEW — For someone about to coach in his first-ever state championship game, Jeff Coakley sure seemed calm Thursday night.
“It’s been OK this week, I’ve been OK,” Coakley said, casually. “I don’t know, it’s just been good.”
Things have certainly been good this season for the head coach of Mountain View-Gotebo. The Tigers are undefeated, ranked No. 1 in the state and play for the Class C state championship tonight against No. 2 Timberlake. The game will be played at Milan Stadium on the campus of Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and streaming is available through the NFHS Network.
Mountain View-Gotebo is seeking its first-ever state championship, and is playing in its first championship game since 1996. As Coakley expected, the town has reached a fever pitch. When a bonfire was held for the team on Wednesday, the coach estimated “about two-thirds of the town (estimated population 735) showed up”. But despite the mania surrounding everything, Coakley said his players do not appear overwhelmed by the moment.
“They know what’s at stake, but it’s weird, the kids just haven’t talked much about a state championship,” he said. “I knew what the town was going to be like. I was honestly kind of worried how they might handle it, but they aren’t buying into the hype.”
Fighting off-the-field distractions is one thing. Come 7 p.m. tonight, it will be all about on-field strategy and execution. As for that, Coakley said his team appears as prepared as possible.
“It was, seriously, probably the best week of practice I think I’ve ever been a part of as a coach,” he said. “It was just a great week of practice, every practice was fun.”
Led by a group of seniors still fueled by last year’s state semifinal loss, Mountain View takes on another undefeated group of Tigers in Timberlake. Similar to MVG, Timberlake is haunted by a loss to Tyrone last season, as the Bobcats beat them in the state title game. Built similarly to Mountain View, Timberlake has speed around the field and is led by a do-it-all player in senior J.J. Pippin.
“I think containing their speed will probably be our biggest issue,” Coakley said. “Pippin, number 12 (Merric Judd), they’re both fast. The quarterback (Ethan Jenlink) can chunk it, we probably haven’t faced a quarterback that can throw it that well.
“We both roll into this thing 13-0, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 the whole season. It’ll be one for the ages, I believe.”