Mtn. View-Gotebo 48, Waynoka 2
Waynoka;0;2;0;X;—;2
MVG;8;26;14;X;—;48
How they scored:
MVG — Rylan Belcher 1yd run (run successful), 3:05, 1st
Waynoka — SAFETY - Punt snapped through end zone 11:54, 2nd
MVG — Rylan Belcher 66yd run (run successful), 6:04, 2nd
MVG — Dalton Belcher 18yd pass from R. Belcher (conversion fail), 3:00, 2nd
MVG — Rylan Belcher 2yd run (conversion fail), 2:23, 2nd
MVG — Dalton Belcher 10yd pass from R. Belcher (conversion fail), 0:18, 2nd
MVG — Landon Sechrist 19yd run (conversion fail), 6:11, 3rd
MVG — Landon Sechrist 39yd run (pass successful), 4:16, 3rd
Individual stats
RUSHING: Mountain View — Sechrist 15-148 (2 TDs), R. Belcher 15-120 (3 TDs), LJ Hooper 3-negative 3, Aiden Kimberlin 1-negative 3.
PASSING: Mountain View — R. Belcher 11-14-0-171 (2 TDs)
RECEIVING: Mountain View — D. Belcher 8-134 (2 TDs), Sechrist 2-21, Butler 1-16.