BETHANY — Mountain View-Gotebo has been on a mission all season long. And that mission is one step from being completely accomplished.
After strolling through the regular season and its first two playoff games, the Tigers reached the state semifinals, the same stage where they fell last season. This time, there would be no what-ifs, no uneasy feelings, as the top-ranked Tigers rolled past Waynoka, 48-2, to advance to the Class C state championship game, the school’s first title game appearance since 1996.
Mountain View-Gotebo will play another undefeated team in Timberlake at Milan Stadium in Weatherford on Friday, Dec. 3, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
After early scoreless spells from both teams, Mountain View drove downfield and scored on a one-yard run from quarterback Rylan Belcher. There was a slight shift in momentum early in the 2nd quarter when a high snap on a Mountain View punt was downed in the end zone for a Waynoka safety. However, the Railroaders were unable to capitalize and the ball eventually turned back over the MVG.
From there, the Tigers turned on the juice.
The Tigers scored 26 points in the second quarter. Two touchdown runs by senior Landon Sechrist in the third quarter sealed a mercy-rule win for MVG for the 11th time in 13 games. After the disappointment of last season, head coach Jeff Coakley said his team had tunnel vision going back to the summer.
“I say this all the time, that loss last year lit a fire under them,” Coakley said. “They made up their minds, ‘we’re not going through this again.’”