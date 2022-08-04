Scarcely a week goes by that someone doesn’t ask me about mountain lions in Oklahoma. I really try to be optimistic, but most of the time I inwardly doubt weather Uncle Joe, or my sister’s cousin, or you name it has seen what they think they have seen (or heard).
Recently a photo was circulating in the Lawton area about a mountain lion living in town below a bridge. While I think the photo shows a bobcat (another wild cat that is native to this area), it’s easy to see where this could raise some concern.
Now that I have probably raised the eyebrow of a few readers, let me explain…I sincerely believe that folks who call me, have seen what they believe is a mountain lion, but the biologist side of me needs more proof than an eye witness report. After all that David Copperfield made everyone believe that he could make a jumbo jet disappear.
Whether you call them mountain lions, pumas, wildcats, cougars, panthers, painters, or catamounts, the creature that all those names refer to is the Felis concolor.
Mountain lions are the largest member of the cat family in North America, weighing up to 200 pounds for large males, and 150 for females. The other members of that family found in this continent are bobcats, lynx and Jaguars. Lynx are located primarily in northern states and Canada, while jaguars are found only in extreme southwestern states.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation mountain lions were common in Oklahoma and elsewhere in the Plains prior to European settlement, they were almost totally eradicated during the 19th century. As the countryside was settled and developed, the large predators were shot. People also killed almost all of the deer, the mountain lions’ primary food source.
Sightings and evidence of cougars have been documented back to 1852, where two cougars were killed in southwest Oklahoma. Accounts continued into 1953 when an Oklahoma State University mammalogist documented tracks of a mountain lion southeast of Canton Lake in northwest Oklahoma. Further reports continued into September of 1984, where the refuge manager observed a mountain lion on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. In 1957, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation listed the mountain lion as a game species with a closed season.
“One thing is certain, despite many rumors and claims to the contrary. ODWC has never stocked, relocated or released any mountain lions in the state of Oklahoma. Furthermore the agency has no plans to do so.”
Because mountain lions are reclusive animals, it’s hard to know exactly when and where they are present. As compelling as a reported sighting may be, we must gather hard evidence before we can say, “yes, we have a confirmed mountain lion sighting.”
What evidence would make a sighting the most conclusive?
A body of a cougar hit by a car near Minco in 2011 is positive proof that lions do exist in Oklahoma. Trail camera footage or tracks can be used to verify an existence. But with all of the technology (cameras, cell phones, etc.) there have only be 14 confirmed cases in of cougars in Oklahoma since 2004. Of those cases 3 occurred in the Panhandle, and three were confirmed from radio collars and DNA to be animals from Colorado and South Dakota.
Tracks of a mountain lion can be confused with large dog tracks by some observers. Rules to remember to distinguish the two are 1. Lion tracks are huge, as large as a man’s outstretched hand (think of a gallon coffee can). Most dog tracks, even the big ones, are closer to fist sized. 2. Lion prints will not have claw marks. Cats, unlike their canine counterparts retract their claws (think of your housecat at home). Dogs do not have that ability. 3. While both lion and dog tracks have four toe prints, the pad or heel print will be trapezoid in shape of a lion’s track, while dogs heel pad is triangular in shape.
Photos collected from game cameras are a good tool for biologists, especially those with date and time stamps. When combined with tracks, feces or other forensic evidence, this makes photos solid proof of a sighting.
So putting those details together, biologists just don’t believe that we have a large population. Missing from Oklahoma is the physical evidence that is left by a viable, breeding population of mountain lions. In the areas of every documented population in the U.S., biologists are able to locate numerous tracks, prey kills, scrapes (made when lions scent-mark their territories), and photos, which are often available from the many motion-detecting game cameras that hunters use to monitor trails. Also, frequent mountain lion road-kills turn up, of all ages and of both sexes.
Biologists with the ODWC have confirmed about 20 sightings in the last few years, and have listed those on their website. Those sightings are spread out from the tip of the panhandle to the bottom corner of the state. Many are along major river systems, that may provide good unobstructed travel corridors.
Since the 2011 Grady county road kill lion, the ODWC does not list any confirmed sightings in Southwest Oklahoma. Most are in the Southeast part of the state.
Biologists in Arkansas and Missouri have reached the same conclusion as we have after years of searching: They have documented wandering individuals, but no evidence yet of viable populations. The nearest populations are in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and South Dakota.
What about the hundreds of reported sightings?
Some turned out to be different animals. Dog tracks and dogs themselves are the number one and number two cases of misidentification. Bobcats and house cats--along with coyotes, foxes, deer and even rabbits--have also been mistaken for mountain lions. With some sightings, there just isn’t enough physical evidence (hair, scat, tracks, photos, etc.) to confirm or deny a mountain lion was there.
So what should I look for?
The mountain lion can be identified by several distinguishing characteristics. Its tail is more than half the length of the body, it has black tips on the tail and ears, and is primarily tan in color. The size of these animals varies by sex. Males average seven feet long (from nose to the tip of its tail) and weigh around 140 pounds, while females average six feet in length with a body weight around 95 pounds.
Mountain lions prefer dense cover or rocky, rugged terrain, generally in areas of low human habitation, or regions of dense swamps. The size of the home range is typically 50 to 75 square miles for females and 90 to several hundred square miles for males. Mountain lions are generally nocturnal and are active near dawn and dusk. They feed on deer and other medium-sized and large mammals. On average, a typical adult lion kills and consumes about one deer per week.
Should we be worried about cougars?
The prospect of increasing mountain lion populations in Oklahoma causes a feeling of alarm for some folks. They cite the quickly growing bobcat population and are concerned that mountain lions could do the same thing if left unchecked. Oklahoma annually ranks among the top states for the number of cattle raised, and the potential presence of mountain lions causes much concern among producers. There have been no verified reports of mountain lions attacking people in Oklahoma, and no evidence of attacks on cattle, horses or pets. There has been one confirmed case in Cimarron County where a mountain lion was depredating a landowner’s goats and that animal was killed.
Our Wildlife Code continues to protect mountain lions from indiscriminant shooting, but also allows citizens to protect themselves and their property. It states, Mountain lions can be taken year-round when committing or about to commit depredation on any domesticated animal or when deemed an immediate safety hazard. Individuals who kill a mountain lion must immediately call a game warden or other Department employee. The carcass (including hide) will be examined by a Department employee within 24 hours for biological data collection, which may include the removal of a tooth.
What about black panthers? My neighbor swears he saw one down by the creek?
Though a popular myth, black panthers do not exist in the wild in North America. A black panther is a melanistic version of a large cat, usually an African leopard or a jaguar. These can sometimes be seen in zoos. Melanistic refers to the unusual black coloration produced by a hereditary, genetic mutation. There has never been a black mountain lion documented anywhere in their range.
According to noted cryptozoologist Dr. Kark Shuker, “The absence of black specimens does the most to disprove their existence. Not a single scientifically-confirmed preserved specimen exists.”
His investigation even explored a reported black cat killed in Oklahoma by the father of a pastor. That specimen, when finally witnessed, turned out to be of regular color. So if there were as many (or any) black cats running round out there as reported…where are the bodies?
To quote my pastor friend, “Don’t hear what I’m not saying.” Biologists are not saying that Oklahoma doesn’t have mountain lions. In fact, just the opposite, biologists confirm the presence of small numbers of lions, but they just don’t exist in the numbers that many people believe they do. And in my 10 years with the Oklahoma Wildlife Department, we never stocked mountain lions!
Lions don’t make good pets
As a side note…with the popularity of “The Tiger King” a few years back, many folks look at big cats and thing they would make good pets…WRONG!
Jerrod Davis, a senior wildlife biologist in the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, noted that mountain lions are wild animals and keeping them as pets is illegal in Oklahoma. “Wild animals are unpredictable and confining them in your home can be extremely dangerous, both for the animal and for the human,” Davis said. “They can take care of themselves far better than any human ever could.”