Jamal Hurd could not have started his senior season much better.
The Lawton High receiver/linebacker scored a touchdown in the season opener against Duncan.
“Finally, I got one,” he said to himself after catching his first TD since last October.
But one of the highest highs of his football career was soon followed by a low as he was forced to miss the next two games because of academic eligibility issues. Crushed that he wasn’t able to be out there with his teammates, whom he says are “like my brothers”, Hurd said it helped put things in perspective.
“I wanted so bad to be out there, but I’ve got to take care of my business in classroom before I can take care of business on the field,” Hurd said.
Since returning to the lineup, he’s been taking care of business, scoring on a scoop-and-score against Northwest Classen on Friday. On offense, the converted tight end is now back at the position he played on JV, receiver. As a massive Dallas Cowboys fan, Jamal grew up watching Dez Bryant, wanting to be like him. And while he might not quite possess Dez’s physique, his 6-foot, 195-pound frame is mostly muscle, and can still be intimidating for opponents.
One of the motivating factors for him wanting to get back to the field was the desire to be back with his teammates and for them to be able to rely on him.
“We bond together, it’s cool, we’re like brothers,” Hurd said. “It’s kind of like brotherly love.”
Hurd knows a little bit about that, being one of 7 kids, with five brothers and a sister. It just so happens that one of his team “brothers” is his actual brother, as younger brother Tayshawn is the starting center for the Wolverines. And while all siblings squabble every now and then, there’s rarely any sibling arguments in the LHS huddle.
“We don’t really argue, we mostly just encourage each other, challenge each other,” Jamal said. “If one of us maybe doesn’t have our head in the game or is getting down, the other will pick him up.”