Well the ghosts and goblins scared away all of the honors scores last week so all that is left are the ones that got away and the stories behind them.
Top story of the week goes hands down to Adam Arredondo of the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
It was reported that Adam came out of the gate with the front nine strikes a week ago last Thursday evening.
As a fairly new bowler, it is quite possible that a bit of nervous jitters may have set in for the tenth frame as the first ball in the 10th went straight into the gutter.
With all hopes and dreams shattered, Adam regrouped and spared!
Yes, that was another strike and on his final throw, yet another strike! Eleven strikes in one game, a score of 270, and a story to remember.
Arredondo added games of 245 and 202 after the heartbreaking start to sum up the leagues high series of 717.
Other League Highlights
Phil Kilmartin rolled the week’s high series of 755 on games of 270, 236 and 249 in Thunderbird’s Friday night mixer Guys and Dolls where Ted Williams put together the other 700 of the night of 703 on games of 220, 244 and 239.
Rick Olson earned senior bowler of the week honors for a 742 rolled in the Entertainers at Thunderbird Lanes.
Olson had games of 226, 258 and 258 to make up the big set, followed by Phil Kilmartin with 725 that started with a 276 game and by Richard Jacoby.
Jacoby put up games of 215, 247 and 258 to sum up a 720.
Joseph Langley was the high roller in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, rolling 741 on games of 257, 224 and 260.
Ray Johnson joined Langley on the 700 club list with a 706 that included games of 243, 229 and 234 on a rare night in this typically high scoring league.
Kenny Ratke lit up the senior Goodtimes league with games of 214, 267 and 259 for a fine 740, followed by Bob Carter who shot 225, 247 and 257 for a 729.
Reporting on behalf of the Early Birds league, Secretary Gary Sammons said, “Mark Paslay was the lone soul who managed to top the 700 mark this week, with a nice 715 series. Of special note, Sydney Maloy rolled the ball really well her third game on the way to her second career 200 game, a 201.”
Jim Bomboy went 269, 223, 220 for 712 to lead in the His and Hers’ where Dena Hicks rolled the women’s high series of the week of 658 on games of 180, 254 and 224.
And where Judy Lloyd, happy to be on her home lanes after a brutal weekend at the Oklahoma Queen’s event from the weekend before, rolled the women’s high game of the week of 258 and finished the night with a 643 series.
And on a final note, congratulations to David Yett for a “breaking in” series of 711 with his new Motiv Pride, bowled in the Tuesday Night Mixed at Twin Oaks.
Yett submitted games of 238, 207 and 266 to make up the series.
Youth Highlights
Carter Croft led youth bowlers with a 604 series bowled in the TBird Legends on games of 167, 230 and 207 and Luciano Ramirez joins the bowling news for the first time this week with a nice 213 game rolled in the TOBC Oak Trees league.
No-Tap News
Tuesday No-Tappers got tricked as well with not a single 800 series or 300 game, leaving Marvin Cox with high roller status with a 740 set on games of 243, 221 and 276.
Kirk Shaffer was in the neighborhood from The Falls and walked away with first place in the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap tournament with an 849 series, with handicap, that included games of 265, 269 and 228.
Cleo Travis took second place with an 828 on games of 213, 208 and 266.
Sheryl Empson took first place for the ladies with an impressive 838 series, followed by Charline Paslay’s 762.
The only no-tap 300 game of the week was rolled by James Williams, a game three entry that was too little too late for a qualifying series.
Scratch singles went to Shaffer for 762, followed by Marshall Miller at 742.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Sheryl Empson/Tom Jiron, 606
(Gm 1, 2nd) Charline Paslay/Cleo Travis, 543
(Gm 2, 1st) Kirk Shaffer/Gene Augustine, 541
(Gm 2, 2nd) Charline Paslay/Cleo Travis, 507
(Gm 3, 1st) James Williams/Randy Travis, 577
(Gm 3, 2nd) Charline Paslay/Cleo Travis, 540
Strike pot winners were Barry Morris and Marshall Miller.
In the Special Challenge shots, the “21 Jackpot” (Randy Travis), “Match Play” (Charline Paslay), “Snake Bite” (Kirk Shaffer) and “The Waldo” (Marshall Miller), continued to grow with no winners in this week’s attempts.
However, Sam Bowman drew out the number seven pill and knocks over seven pins to win that prize.
The Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird lanes for senior bowlers age 50 and over with verifiable averages.